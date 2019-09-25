Document Your Day And Effortlessly Share Your Photos And Videos With New Canon EOS M200 Camera

"Ease of use, convenience and shareability are imperatives for consumers today, especially when introducing new imaging products into an ever-changing market place," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new EOS M200 camera is a mix of tried and true Canon features as well as new ones, and combined they create a non-intimidating mirrorless camera for the experienced photographer - yet it is approachable for someone beginning their visual storytelling journey."

Standout Attributes of the EOS M200 Camera

Designed to capture life's special moments in vibrant color and clarity, the EOS M200 camera is built with quality and connectivity at its core. Key components include:

DIGIC 8 Imaging Processor

4K UHD, Full HD up to 60p, Vertical video support 1

UHD, Full HD up to 60p, Vertical video support Dual Pixel CMOS AF

Eye Detection Auto-focus

Convenient Wi-Fi® 2 and Bluetooth® 3 Technology

and Bluetooth® Technology Capable of Sharing Photos and Videos to Social Media Platforms

Compact and Lightweight Design

Compatible with Extensive Line of EF-M, Canon EF4 and EF-S4 lenses

Thanks to an impressive 24.1 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, the EOS M200 camera is capable of rendering detailed images of your travel escapades or your family milestones. The tilting LCD with touch screen allows for artistic expression when shooting subjects from a variety of angles, including selfies. Understanding the importance of sharing photos and videos, this camera is capable of transferring files directly to compatible smart devices using the Canon Camera Connect app. Images can then be seamlessly shared on social media platforms and web services or printed directly to compatible wireless Canon printers.

Pricing and Availability of the EOS M200

The EOS M200 camera has an estimated retail price of $599.99*, and is currently expected to be available in October 2019. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com/

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Vertical Video Support is available for playback on the following compatible smart devices: iOS® versions 9.3/10.3/11.2-11.4/12.2, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1/8.0/8.1/9.0.

2 Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 4.4/5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

3 Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.0 or later and the Camera Connect.

4 Optional Mount Adapter EF-EOS M is required when using EF/EF-S lenses with EOS M series digital cameras.

*Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

