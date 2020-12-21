Documentary CHINA: Root-seeking of Chinese Civilization

The hit documentary CHINA (Season 1) in Mango TV and Hunan TV is telling the stories from pre-Qin dynasty to Tang dynasty in chronological order, including the early formation of thoughts by the well-known philosophers in pre-Qin dynasty, the unification of 6 kingdoms and establishment of early state constitution in Qin dynasty, the relationship development of convergence among ethnic groups and Tang culture which features on seeking agreement while shelving differences and inclusive. The city-walls and moats in spring and autumn period, the palaces in Qin dynasty, the fresco in Dunhuang and the folding screens in the prosperous Tang dynasty, each frame of them can be praised as a photography works on their own. By adding the great music and immersive monologue, the Chinese civilization of five thousand years is unveiling to the audience.

The chief director Li Dongkun and chief copywriter Deng Jianyong of this documentary are also the cast of the highly commendable documentary Hexi (Gansu) Corridor, and its co-chief director Zhou Yan is also the executive director of The Rise of the Great Powers. The visual director and director of photography Luo Pan is the awardee of "Golden Cup Prize", the best cinematography award; he is also the third Chinese member who joined the American Society of Cinematographers. The background music in this documentary is by the Japanese musician Shigeru Umebayashi, who is also the designated musician of director Wang Jiawei and also the musician of such famous films as In the Mood for Love, 2046, House of Flying Daggers, Curse of the Golden Flower and Fearless.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380886

Caption: "Spring and Autumn Period" in CHINA Episode 1, Confucius is teaching the rites to his disciples.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=380888

Caption: "Golden Age" in CHINA Episode 12, Imperial music and dance in Tang dynasty

SOURCE Mango TV