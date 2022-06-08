DOCUMENTARY FILM UNCOVERS DESPERATE HOMELESS CAT SITUATION

Premiering on June 21, 'Crazy Cat Lady' highlights LA's cat population explosion, political apathy, and hero citizens that save innocent cats and kittens and in doing so help their community

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary feature film, 'Crazy Cat Lady,' releases on digital streaming platforms June 21, 2022 via Random Media. The film stars Battlestar Galactica and Lucifer actor Tricia Helfer along with famed animal rights activist and philanthropist, Ady Gil, and FixNation Organization Co-Founder and Director, Karn Myers. Also featured are extraordinary citizen volunteers Jacquie Navratil, Esmeralda Alvarez, Drew Weidhaas, and Donna Simms.

The film digs deep into the underreported estimated 3,000,000 abandoned homeless feral cats in Greater Los Angeles and the challenges around a thirteen year legal injunction (cease action) that was finally lifted in 2021 only to unveil opacity and inaction. 'Crazy Cat Lady' (CCL) documents what happens when the nation's second largest city, Los Angeles, was unable to support or fund TNR (trap/neuter/return) programs. As a result, the monumental task of mitigating this crisis has been in the hands of citizen volunteer trappers, fosterers, and rescuers. These ironically named "crazy cat people" generously give their own time, money, and efforts to help resolve this ever-growing issue.