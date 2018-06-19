Documentary on Cell Line Authentication Released by Biocompare

Through candid and often passionate interviews, the film lays out the problems caused by misidentified and contaminated cell lines, including scientific results that are not reproducible, misinformation being added to the scientific record, and the wasting of millions of dollars of precious research funding. Solutions are also discussed including testing methodologies and training requirements. Critically, stakeholders, including funders, journals, and institutions, are implored to take further action.

The scientists featured in the film come from academia and industry, and all have extensive experience working with cell lines. Some like Stanley Gartler, professor emeritus from University of Washington, Amanda Capes-Davis, chair of ICLAC, and Christopher Korch, professor at the University of Colorado, have been raising awareness and calling for community action for decades. Their perspectives on the problem and recommendations for the future are thought provoking and actionable and should be required listening for all scientists, especially mid-to-late career scientists who have often been averse to authenticating their cell lines.

"I hope this brief documentary will help change the complacent attitude of the research community about this problem so that it can be eradicated. This change is urgently needed not just because it is becoming a requirement of journals and granting agencies, but because it is necessary for discovering meaningful and reproducible science," Dr. Korch explains.

This 20 minute film makes a strong case for immediate action. The accuracy and reliability of all biomedical research is in jeopardy, and it is clear that cell line authentication is imperative. This documentary also aims to raise awareness of the issue and compel scientists to authenticate their cell lines and help ensure that published results are reliable and can be reproduced.

"We're excited to continue producing these documentaries that give us an opportunity to dive into the issue of scientific reproducibility. After our last film on "Antibody Validation Challenges" we felt that Cell Line Authentication was an obvious topic for a follow up. We hope that it helps researchers realize the importance of identifying the cell lines that they are working with," adds Mike Okimoto, Ph.D., Chief Content Officer at Compare Networks.

For more information on "The Importance of Cell Line Authentication" please visit https://www.biocompare.com/Reproducibility/Cell-Line-Authentication/

About Biocompare

Biocompare, a Division of CompareNetworks, Inc., is the leading resource for up-to-date product information, product reviews, and new technologies for life scientists. Biocompare combines an in-depth knowledge of life science products and new technologies with the power of the Internet to offer scientists the most dynamic, relevant, and innovative resource that enables them to make better product, technology, and service purchasing decisions. Produced by scientists, Biocompare's mission is to provide free, time-saving services to life science researchers, allowing scientists to find and learn about the technologies that drive discovery. Biocompare continually strives to serve the life science community by providing new and improved online services that facilitate product discovery and technology education. For more information, please visit

www.biocompare.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/documentary-on-cell-line-authentication-released-by-biocompare-300668183.html

SOURCE Biocompare

Related Links

http://www.biocompare.com

