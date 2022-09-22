Documentary on International Cooperation for Peace in Mindanao Premieres in the Philippines

HWPL Film Screening Attracts 500 Locals and Leaders

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A documentary was released and screened in the Philippines about the peacebuilding efforts in Mindanao. The film explores one of the world's longest conflicts that resulted in more than 120,000 deaths and left millions of people displaced.

In celebration of National Peace Consciousness Month, "Great Legacy" premiered in a cinema in Davao City on September 6. Around 500 representatives attended the event, including government officials, members of the education sector, media, civil society leaders, religious leaders and peace advocates.

The documentary was produced by SMV Media Group, a broadcast company based in Seoul, South Korea, in collaboration with Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a non-governmental organization advocating for global peace affiliated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and the Economic and Social Council.

HWPL's peace movement in the Philippines started when Chairman Lee Man-hee, a Korean war veteran and peace activist, visited Mindanao several times beginning in 2013. He mediated a civilian peace agreement signed by Archbishop Emeritus Fernando Capalla and Maguindanao Governor Esmael "Toto" G. Mangudadatu on January 14, 2014 in General Santos City. Before an audience of 300 people, the representatives promised to cooperate in ceasing conflict and building peace.

The peace agreement became the starting point for HWPL in raising awareness about peace throughout the Philippines based on universal principles of mutual understanding, respect, and harmony. HWPL peace initiatives include developing an international law for peace, interfaith dialogues and peace education.

In the documentary, Martin Lee Hojian, former chairperson of the United Nations Human Rights Commission, praised HWPL and the Filipino people who had a keen passion for peace. Nabil Tirmage, Asia Pacific Broadcasting Development Organization program manager, said the peace agreement signed in 2014 is an "amazing case of realization of peace that the world should study."

"The establishment of peace in Mindanao was a global task and required constructive intervention from the international community," said an HWPL official. "In particular, it will be possible to understand through this documentary film that the efforts at the private sector, like HWPL in Mindanao, are the foundation for peace."

The documentary will also be screened in New York. For details, email [email protected].

