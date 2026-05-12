Documentary Series Shares Insights into Key Driving Forces Behind China's High-Quality Development

Cross-border delivery redefines speed for fresh produce

Cross-border fresh delivery has reached an unprecedented level of efficiency in China, with goods now reaching consumers within 48 hours.

China Eastern Air Logistics, one of the country's leading air logistics service providers, delivers Chilean cherries and Norwegian salmon to Chinese consumers within 30 to 36 hours, facilitating global trade in fresh produce.

Cold-chain freight trains on the China-Laos Railway travel over 1,000 kilometers in just 10 hours, transporting over 72.5 million tonnes of goods in total over the past four years and enhancing connectivity across Southeast Asia.

Technology marvels dive beneath the sea and soar into the sky

Navigating through thousands of tonnes of seawater and a complex geological maze, China's TBM "Shenjiang No.1" completed a precise 100-meter-deep crossing of the Pearl River Estuary Tunnel, enhancing the connectivity of the country's high-speed rail network.

Capturing 70 percent of the global drone market, China's low-altitude economy is projected to reach 3.5 trillion yuan ($510 billion) by 2035. With applications spanning from tourism to medical rescue, diverse scenarios are rapidly emerging, highlighting China's shift from a product exporter into a co-builder of rules and a standard setter in the industry.

Smart factories and intelligent manufacturing speed up global reach of vehicles

In Liuzhou, island-style smart factories are transforming traditional production, shortening vehicle delivery cycles and cutting manufacturing costs by 30 percent. Meanwhile, a fully robotic industrial chain is taking shape as an ASEAN-oriented intelligent ecosystem emerges in the city.

In Wuxi, a new electric two-wheeler rolls off the production line every 35 seconds, and an average of 2.4 units are exported every minute. Affectionately nicknamed "electric donkeys," these electric two-wheelers have become a trendy sight zipping through streets worldwide.

Each of these videos provides a unique insight into China's increasingly interconnected industrial network, illustrating the country's path to high-quality development.

SOURCE People's Daily