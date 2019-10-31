Documentary Showcase Digs Up Dirt on GMOs With 'Modified'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the award-winning documentary Modified on Friday, November 1.

Modified showcases the battle raging over the food we eat. On one side are private citizens who demand the right to know what is in the foods in our stores and how they are produced—from the chemicals they're sprayed with to their genetically altered components. On the other side are the food and chemical corporations that seek to profit by keeping their controversial practices out of the public eye. Shot over a span of 10 years by writer and director Aube Giroux, Modified is a personal and intimate portrayal of her mother imparting life lessons about the nature of the foods we eat. Focusing on the controversial topic of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), Aube asks why the U.S. and Canada have not required GMO foods to be labeled when 64 other countries have. As Aube delves further into the issue, she uncovers the power that giant chemical and agribusiness companies wield over governments that, in turn, refuse to act upon the repeated public demands for full disclosure. Modified was an official selection at over 60 international film festivals and the winner of 14 awards, including multiple Audience Choice Awards.

ABOUT AUBE GIROUX

Aube Giroux is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, organic gardener and popular blogger focusing on food, agriculture and sustainability issues. With a passion for telling stories of how food gets to our dinner plate, her work has been shown on Canada's CBC and at international film festivals.

Aube is the creator of Kitchen Vignettes, an acclaimed farm-to-table blog and online cooking show on PBS. The show received the 2012 Saveur Magazine Best Food Blog Award and is a two-time James Beard Award nominee.

Aube has an MFA in film production from York University. Modified is her first feature-length documentary.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television on DIRECTV Channel 320, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

