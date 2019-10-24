Documentary Showcase Explores Down Under With Australia: The Wild Top End

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary Australia: The Wild Top End, on Friday, October 25.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Australia: The Wild Top End premieres Friday October 25 at 5 pm ET/PT

Australia: The Wild Top End is an epic journey through some of the most beautiful landscapes on Earth. Here humans and animals coexist with a constant lurking threat from the ultimate predator, the saltwater crocodile.

Far Northern Australia is a land like no other—vast, extraordinary and untamed. The extreme seasons bring brushfires, torrential rains and floods. The coastline, rivers and waterholes are frequented by sharks and snakes, but nothing is as vicious and deadly as the saltwater crocodile, aka "salties." This unmatched predator has existed—unchanging—for 200 million years. It survived the age of dinosaurs and the meteor that wiped them out. It survived the Ice Age. It has even survived the rise of man. Shot originally in 8K for IMAX with underwater camera rigs, this film gets closer than ever to these prehistoric predators. And from the wild Kimberly coast through mysterious and rarely seen Arnhem Land and deep into the world's oldest rainforest in Cape York, this film is an adventure through the top end of Australia.

Director Nick Robinson artfully captures archeological treasures and customs of this land dating back over fifty thousand years.

ABOUT NICK ROBINSON

Writer/Director Nick Robinson began his career as a marine biologist but soon made his way into adventure documentaries. Nick's first foray won the French Senate Audiovisual Award for Best Adventure Documentary. With over 25 years experience, Nick has produced more than 100 programs and commercials and won several awards for both directing and cinematography.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit Scientology.tv/docs.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television on DIRECTV Channel 320, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

