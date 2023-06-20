Documentary "the INside effects: How the Body Heals Itself" Produced by Beyond Belief Films and Directed by Keith Leon S. to Premiere on July 8

News provided by

Keith Leon S.

20 Jun, 2023, 08:37 ET

LAKE PLACID, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- the INside effects: How the Body Heals Itself is a documentary film produced by Beyond Belief Films featuring leading-edge doctors, scientists, researchers, and health advocates from around the world to premiere virtually on July 8. The cast is made up of leading experts who offer practical and powerful tools for tapping into one's own ability to heal the body. 

Directed by Keith Leon S. the film provides thought provoking inquiries throughout the film challenging viewers to take a conscious look at what our healthcare system, including the pharmaceutical industry, might not be willing to admit. That there are natural remedies and an innate wisdom that can help a body heal if we are willing to learn and share truthfully.

While the film takes a serious look at different topics within medicine, spirituality, and healing, the atmosphere is light and at times even comical. Breaking away from the fear and confusion that often permeates mainstream conversations about disease, the INside effects models ways in which we can bring light to serious issues that will allow further healing to occur.

"In a world filled with fear and confusion about diagnosis and medications, a different conversation is emerging and one we captured by showcasing a dynamic group of leading-edge doctors, scientists, researchers, and health advocates speaking freely about the body's innate ability to heal itself," said the film's producer and director Keith Leon S.

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Produced by Beyond Belief Films. Keith Leon S. Producer and Director. Starring; Lisa Warner; Dr. Karen Kan; Dr. John DeMartini; Lynn McTaggart; JP Sears; Kyle Cease; Craig Shoemaker; Dr. Bradley Nelson; Rollin McCraty; PhD; Kim D'Eramo, DO; Amanda Vollmer; Dr. Andrew Kaufman; Tom Cowan; and Mikki Willis. Music by: Bob Sima and Erik Arthur Peterson. Edited by: Theo Hall. Director of Photography and Assistant Director Jordon Craig

ABOUT DIRECTOR KEITH LEON S.

Keith Leon S. is a multiple international best-selling author, he owns a successful publishing company and he's a speaker/trainer who's well known as, "The Book Guy." Keith authored the best-selling book, Who Do You Think You Are? Discover the Purpose of Your Life, which featured 10 people from the hit movie, The Secret, and had a foreword by Chicken Soup for the Soul's, Jack Canfield.

Mr. Leon S. has appeared on many popular radio and television broadcasts, and his work has been covered by Inc. Magazine, LA Weekly, The Huffington Post, Published Magazine and Succeed Magazine just to name a few.

He has spoken at events that included Jack Canfield, Bob Proctor, Neale Donald Walsch, Barbara De Angelis, John Gray, Michael Beckwith, and Marianne Williamson.

Mr. Leon S. is also a member of the Evolutionary Business Council. Keith's passion is teaching people how to go from first thought to bestseller and to create what he calls, "The World's Greatest Business Card."

For more information on the film and the free worldwide virtual premiere July 8 go to: www.theinsideeffects.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Robert Stack
561-601-9991
[email protected]

