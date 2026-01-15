Documentary "Through Ice and Snow" is to Be Broadcast Internationally

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary "Through Ice and Snow" (1 episode x 30 minutes), co-produced by China Review Studio and Yingda Media Investment Group Company, Ltd., will begin rolling out globally across multiple platforms starting on January 15, 2026.

"Through Ice and Snow" tells the story of grassroots power grid workers in the Daliang Mountains who brave the cold and snow to safeguard the energy artery of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. It showcases their wisdom, resilience, and dedication in the face of risks.

The film focuses on a power grid maintenance team deep in the Daliang Mountains. Together with their new ice-clearing partner, a robot named "Bluey", they venture into the mountains to carry out de-icing operations. Thick fog, freezing temperatures, and strong winds in the mountains repeatedly challenge them, but Wei Kailin and his team grow stronger with each setback. Ultimately, they complete the task of ensuring the safety of the transmission lines, and "Bluey" becomes increasingly capable through their collaboration. However, in the unique geographical and climatic conditions of Daliang Mountains, some areas remain beyond the reach of technology. Fortunately, Wei Kailin and his team are long accustomed to traversing mountains and crossing ridges time and again, ensuring the power grid safely endures the winter.

At a time when climate issues command global attention, this documentary offers a frontline perspective on energy security. It reveals the evolving synergy between technology and human effort in China's drive to overcome geographical barriers for green energy, while also painting a vivid portrait of the spirit and determination of contemporary grassroots workers in China.

