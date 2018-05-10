Documentary to Delve into Collective Traumas We All Share and Provide Needed Hope and Healing

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Christiansen of E C Productions announces a new documentary at the PBS Annual Meeting in New Orleans. "unMASKing HOPE" will begin production across the U.S. with a finish date of April 2019. The public TV release will be accompanied by significant outreach taking the message of HEALING and HOPE into communities, initializing awareness and creating dialogue on the effects of trauma on our everyday lives.

unMASKing HOPE the documentary - "Seclusion to Inclusion" - Artwork designed by animator / artist Ed Bell

"unMASKing HOPE", an unprecedented documentary, reveals the HOPE behind our pain and shame. Through deeply personal interviews and innovative techniques such as animation, "unMASKing HOPE" chronicles a brave and diverse group of trauma survivors and marginalized individuals living behind their "masks". These seemingly disparate individuals; service members, first responders, victims of hate crimes and racism and people lost in grief find the eventual HEALING and HOPE that begins to melt the mask away. Connect with these individuals on an oftentimes arduous healing journey from seclusion to inclusion, inspiring us to unMASK our own HOPE.

Christiansen creates not only critically acclaimed and artistically moving work but also imbues his work with clinical responsibility. Top trauma researcher and Scientific advisor to unMASKing HOPE, Dr. Amit Etkin of Stanford University comments, "Eric captures beautifully not only the range of emotions arising from trauma, but also the tension between healthy recovery and persistence of illness. His storytelling is highly evocative and has been an honor to take part in."

Producer/Director Eric Christiansen comments, "Oftentimes standard practices of documentary filmmaking do not reach the level I want to communicate on. With this film I am pushing to communicate on the next level, creating a "soul-touching" experience that can spark hope and eventual healing." Christiansen's belief is that the film is the "doorway" to hope and the "outreach into community" is the safety net leading to healing. The unMASKing HOPE team will partner with regional and national organizations relevant to the issues in the film in order to bring the message of the documentary into communities and eventually the individual.

Christiansen's work changes lives. The New York Times prophetically said of his last film Searching for Home: Coming Back from War ,"...strikingly photographed by Mr. Christiansen and is sure to give comfort and support to countless veterans and their families." The film went on to more than 1700+ airings on public television in one year.

Made possible by the International Documentary Association's fiscal sponsorship program, "unMASking HOPE", will be released to national public television in April 2019 with assistance from KCETLink Media Group.

• Eric Christiansen produced and directed the Emmy-honored film Faces in the Fire, chronicling survivors' recoveries following disaster and is recognized by the National Institute of Mental Health. Another film, Homecoming: A Vietnam Vets Journey, the New York Times said, "a surpassingly worthy and touching film." Recently Searching for Home: Coming Back from War was a critical and audience success receiving favorable reviews in major newspapers and five stars on Amazon and Itunes. Christiansen's other work includes work with; Discovery, TLC, PBS, MTV and an Imax film. Eric is a seven-time Southwestern Region Emmy Award recipient.•

www.unmaskinghopethemovie.com

"Searching for Home: Coming Back from War (Past work) www.sfhthemovie.com

Dr. Amit Etkin / Stanford University - is available for interviews. Contact 194769@email4pr.com for more information and appointment.

www.etkinlab.com

Dr. Amit Etkin - "Being Human" @ World Economic Conference

https://youtu.be/4ukq7GKlG_A

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/documentary-to-delve-into-collective-traumas-we-all-share-and-provide-needed-hope-and-healing-300646283.html

