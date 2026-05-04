DocumentReview.Law Launches Attorney-Built AI Platform: The Fast, Secure, and Affordable Legal eDiscovery Tool for Everyday Lawyers

The emergent document review platform disrupts the legal software market with an industry-informed platform at an entry-level price point designed to support small firms and solo attorneys.

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DocumentReview.Law is proud to launch its user-friendly, AI document review platform today, tailored to the needs of legal professionals. The software enables lawyers to efficiently analyze large volumes of documents for litigation, investigations, due diligence, and discovery—saving time, reducing overhead, and improving productivity. DocumentReview.Law grants, solo attorneys and small firms access to pragmatic AI that reduces billable hours by simplifying legal document review work. Designed by Adam J Schwartz, Esq., and supercharged with the custom built DocAI™, Document Review.Law is sharpened for legal work, set to modernize the legal software world.

DocumentReview.Law was created to address frustrations with eDiscovery software: document review tools were costly, with steep learning curves, burdening attorneys with high prices and egregious cloud storage fees required to access their own work. Even today, document review remains a grind, with missed details carrying large consequences. Legal professionals can now be freed of cumbersome legal document review tools with the release of DocumentReview.Law.

Designed for lawyers, by a lawyer, DocumentReview.Law acts akin to a virtual first-year associate – making the job easier, saving hours of reviewing documents. DocumentReview.Law frees attorneys from vendors' contracts, costing $50 a month – no credit card required at sign up, and a free14-day trial, no reactivation fees. Users can take advantage of an introductory limited-time 50%-off offer for a full year.

DocumentReview.Law's advantages over other eDiscovery tools:

DocumentReview.Law never stores work on its own system like the competitors. Users store documents on their computer, hard drive, or trusted cloud service of choice, eliminating data storage fees.In fact, we don't store data at all.

Use the software today with no onboarding needed and stop your subscription any time, resume later, and still have access to your work.





DocumentReview.Law is fast-loading and allows users to upload and review documents using any web browser on any operating system. Mobile and iPad / tablet are supported with custom touchscreen controls and portrait / landscape modes. While other eDiscovery tools require training and tech support, DocumentReview.Law is intuitive and has a decluttered interface, optimizing UX and work product.





Use our AI assistant, DocAI™, to catch mistakes and work smarter, not harder. Attorneys can process information directly from documents loaded into DocumentReview.Law to sort, organize, and search intelligently. DocAI™ crafts answers informed by the uploaded documents. Legal professionals can trust the software's unique AI guardrails, preventing hallucinated responses or inaccurate results in sensitive legal work .





. DocumentReview.Law can collate and harvest data from most common file formats. Users can pin, tag, and label documents using as many as 16 million colors to enhance categorization and comprehension of complicated legal documents.





DocumentReview.Law's chatbot can perform basic tasks that would otherwise steal priceless time in a legal professional's day: copying long lists of email addresses, spotting when email recipients are left off later replies, crafting timelines from convoluted emails, or searching messages for key words. Tagged document sets can be exported to spreadsheets for external work product preservation, or collated into a Bates-stamped production ready to send to opposing counsel.

Adam's background as an attorney is why DocumentReview.Law is effective for legal professionals with limited budgets and tight timelines – no enterprise fluff, no required tech expertise, no long-term storing of client data, and no storage fees. Solo practitioners and small firms benefit, equipped with a precision tool designed by a working legal professional, at a price point that isn't prohibitive.

"I use DocumentReview.Law everyday in my own legal practice. It has replaced even my basic PDF viewer for many tasks involving multiple PDFs and other files–and I use it in ways I hadn't even thought of before," says Adam. "I created this software so that attorneys can jump right in and start sorting through documents, and the functionality is instinctual."

About DocumentReview.Law

DocumentReview.Law is the fast, secure, affordable legal document review software tool. No cloud, no IT team, and no tech support. Designed for attorneys, small law firms, and litigation teams. Our eDiscovery option saves time and cuts legal tech costs.

For more information, visit DocumentReview.Law

Media Contact:

Joe Gonzales

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SOURCE DocumentReview.Law