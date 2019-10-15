Documoto Solves Complex Equipment Manufacturing Challenges

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Manufacturing Month, and with the acceleration of digital transformation, Manufacturing businesses need flexible solutions that afford them the ability to manage and sell their machine parts. Documoto helps companies achieve greater control over their equipment parts and their assemblies. Acting as a conduit between engineers, technical publishers, and aftermarket sales and support staff, Documoto serves as the bridge to streamline internal operations.

According to the Director of Sales, Scott Sparks, "In Manufacturing, operational gaps frequently occur between departments. From product design in Engineering to production on the manufacturing floor to sales and then to support, there is a lot that happens before, during, and after a purchase to make the lifespan of that piece of equipment a success. This degree of complexity leaves room for errors to occur. World-class manufacturers are now utilizing technology to help them eliminate those errors. Adopting a resource that can streamline internal processes and provide a better customer experience makes sense and will put your business in a more efficient operational state."

With years of experience in the Manufacturing industry, Documoto aims to solve complex equipment challenges through its digital publishing platform and interactive content management system. Some of these challenges include publishing accuracy, part identification, machine downtime, and technical information. By using the Documoto platform, manufacturing companies can store their parts content in one central database that is available 24/7, across the web on any device.

Learn how Documoto can improve your business operations in an evolving marketplace: Win Your Aftermarket with Documoto.

Documoto is a Denver-based software company with a vision to help equipment manufacturers, their network, and their equipment owners "Keep the World's Machines Working." It's a big vision for a vast market. Their flagship product is an industry-leading SaaS solution that helps its customers drive real innovation in their aftermarket. With Documoto, customers can author parts catalogs and related technical content; securely distribute that content over the web to any device in a variety of languages; and find and order the right parts and products the first time, every time. Documoto customers are found throughout the globe and range from small manufacturers to some of the world's largest machinery companies and transit organizations.

