DocUnlock partners with industry luminary Tom Gould on their journey to transform entrywriting and trade compliance.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DocUnlock, the AI-powered platform Customs Brokers use to automate manual entry writing and audit workflows for their import and export filings, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Tom Gould, one of the most respected thought leaders in international trade, customs, and global supply chain strategy.

Tom Gould, Trade Compliance Expert

About Tom Gould

Tom is widely regarded as one of the foremost experts in customs and international trade compliance in the United States. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has combined deep legal expertise with hands-on industry leadership, advising Fortune 500 companies, mid-market importers, and innovative startups navigating global commerce.

In 2022, Mr. Gould was appointed to serve on the Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC) to advise the Secretaries of Treasury and DHS and the Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on the commercial operations of CBP and related DHS and Treasury functions. He served as co-chair of the COAC Next Generation Facilitation Subcommittee, the ACE 2.0, Forced Labor, Foreign Trade Zone and Bonded Warehouse Working Groups. He served for more than 20 years as a member of CBP's Trade Support Network, including the trade leadership counsel. Gould formerly served as the Vice President of Global Customs and Trade at Flexport and Senior Director, Customs and International Trade, for Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A. His expertise encompasses tariff classification, valuation, origin determination, and trade agreements, enabling clients to optimize their customs processes and minimize duties and tariffs.

About DocUnlock

DocUnlock is an entrywriting automation software company dedicated to transforming the most complex and resource-intensive workflows in customs brokerage. Using exceedingly smart software, DocUnlock eliminates manual entry bottlenecks, reduces errors, and accelerates compliance processes that traditionally slow down global commerce. Only DocUnlock creates complete customs filings, including hard to reach data like FDA or APHIS PGAs, 232 metal-content line splitting, or large consolidated in-bonds with hundreds of house bills.

The platform is built specifically for customs brokers, importers, and trade compliance teams who face mounting pressures from regulatory changes, heightened enforcement, and global supply chain disruptions. With DocUnlock, brokers can automatically generate compliant customs entries in their ABI (including systems like Descartes NetCHB, RB Systems, Cargowise, and Magaya), and reduce dependency on manually intensive data entry.

DocUnlock has already established itself as a trusted partner to a large roster of licensed customs brokers, handling high-volume entry operations across industries ranging from consumer goods to industrial manufacturing. With its focus on increasing entry accuracy and time-to-file, and by decreasing cost per completed entry by greater than 80%, DocUnlock is poised to redefine how compliance professionals engage with their importer clients.

The Partnership

This partnership brings together DocUnlock's cutting-edge technology with Tom Gould's unparalleled expertise in customs brokerage and compliance. Together, the two will work to:

Accelerate adoption of AI-driven entry automation across brokers and importers.

Shape product direction to align with real-world compliance challenges and CBP regulations.

Provide thought leadership to help the industry adapt to the rapid evolution of technology, enforcement, and international trade policy.





Quote from Sepehr Fakour, DocUnlock Cofounder:

"Tom has long been part of setting the gold standard in customs and trade compliance. By partnering with him, we're further ensuring that our technology directly addresses the needs and realities of CBP, brokers, importers, and compliance professionals."

Quote from Tom Gould:

"The customs brokerage industry is at an inflection point. DocUnlock is the first solution I've seen that truly has the potential to transform how entries are created, reviewed, and filed. I'm excited to bring my experience to help ensure this technology serves the industry with accuracy, transparency, and compliance at its core."

