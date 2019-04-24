Docupace Announces Collaboration with Direct Mutual Fund Platform FundKeeper

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, a data-driven digital operations platform designed to meet the specific business needs of broker-dealers, RIAs, and insurance organizations, announced today the integration of the Docupace platform with FundKeeper, an innovative mutual fund service platform that brings together the real-time shareholder accounting technology of Envision Financial Systems and the operational experience of U.S. Bank Global Fund Services.

This integration enables advisors and back office staff who use the Docupace Platform to open and maintain mutual fund accounts from one unified interface, replacing time-consuming and error-prone "check and app" paperwork processes.

FundKeeper gives financial intermediaries instant access to selling agreements for more than 16,000 funds and includes automated suitability checks and breakpoint calculations. The platform benefits advisors and clients by providing a single servicing point across fund families, with one statement, and one IRA fee. In the back office, FundKeeper creates efficiencies by reducing Not In Good Order (NIGO) submissions, streamlining the account opening process and providing a single interface for changing rep codes.

"We're very excited to make FundKeeper's direct mutual fund services available via the Docupace Platform," said Brian Jones, Executive Vice President of Envision Financial Systems. "This relationship aligns perfectly with our goal of streamlining the advisor, client and back office experience."

"The FundKeeper relationship is the latest in a long line of integrations we've made at Docupace to help our clients improve productivity and profits by offering universal account opening capabilities," said Michael Pinsker, Founder and Chairman of Docupace. "In addition to opening brokerage, advisory, alternative investment, and annuity accounts via the Docupace platform, the FundKeeper integration enables Docupace users to open direct mutual fund accounts and gain access to virtually any mutual fund in one fully digitized interface."

About Docupace

Founded in 2002 with headquarters in Los Angeles, Docupace is a data-driven digital operations platform designed specifically for the wealth management community, including broker-dealers, RIAs, and insurance organizations. As a digital front-to-back office platform, Docupace offers a suite of tools delivered in a modular fashion that enables customers to choose the capabilities that deliver the most value to a customer's operation. Docupace SEC and FINRA compliant workflow solutions in combination with its document management, client onboarding, advisor transitions, and cybersecurity solutions enable a broad set of capabilities to enhance profits for their customers. For additional information, visit www.docupace.com.

About Envision Financial Systems

Founded in 1994, Envision Financial Systems, Inc. is a premier provider of real-time mutual fund recordkeeping technology and outsource solutions. Using in-depth knowledge of the industry and listening to its customers, Envision's solutions enable firms with subaccounting needs to consolidate and control investor activity, increase representative and investor satisfaction, and help mitigate operational and economic risks. Envision supports over 420 investment companies, comprised of over 11,700 CUSIPS representing over $2.2 trillion is client assets. Envision's headquarters are in Costa Mesa, California, with offices in Owings Mills, Maryland, Denver, Colorado and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.enfs.com.

About U.S. Bank Global Fund Services

Headquartered in Milwaukee since 1969, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services provides single-source solutions to support a variety of investment strategies and products including mutual funds, alternative investments, open-end, closed-end, and exchange traded funds. The division currently services 581 fund families comprised of 3,375 portfolios, 4,142 fund classes, and 4.4 million shareholder accounts with $1.135 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2018. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services is a subsidiary of U.S. Bank, the fifth largest commercial bank in the United States. Visit U.S. Bank Global Fund Services on the web at usbfs.com/globalfundservices.

Quasar Distributors, LLC is an affiliate of U.S. Bank Global Fund Services, LLC and is FundKeeper's fully disclosed broker dealer.

U.S. Bank Global Fund Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, N. A.

Envision Financial Systems, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services and its affiliate Quasar Distributors, LLC together offer FundKeeper.

