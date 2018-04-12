Docupace Announces New Product Roadmap Strategy and Delivery of its Spring 2018 Release

"In response to our customer demand, we are moving from few customer specific releases to three releases per year for all of our customers," said Richard Thoeny, VP of Product Management of Docupace Technologies. "The first of these releases is the Spring 2018 Release that was available on April 11th, 2018 and will be followed by our Summer and Winter Releases. The Spring 2018 Release focuses on optimizing advisor experiences, which consists of client-driven enhancements and new and improved features."

The enhanced Product Roadmap Strategy includes:

Predictable prepackaged releases, communications, and pre-release training

More frequent product innovation, existing technology improvements, and performance and stability enhancements

Steadily enhance the core offering

Move customers to a narrower series of versions

Coincident with the Product Roadmap Strategy and Spring 2018 Release announcement is our annual customer conference, Vision 2018, in Nashville, TN, on April 23rd, with the focus being "Year of the Advisor."

Docupace customers should contact their account managers for more details.

About Docupace

Docupace is a leading provider of secure and compliant unified workflow and document management automation solutions for financial services firms and the wealth management industry. The company's cloud-based transaction processing platform simplifies the process of capturing, organizing, routing, and accessing information, helping financial services firms meet SEC/FINRA compliance requirements.

Based in Los Angeles, California, the company's solutions serve the largest financial services firms and their advisors who are adopting digital workflow solutions such as client account opening, advisor onboarding, and document management to increase their operational efficiency, productivity, and profit. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com or follow @docupace (https://twitter.com/docupace).

Media Contact: Rickey Bijlani

Docupace Technologies

(424) 273-8939

rickey_bijlani@docupace.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docupace-announces-new-product-roadmap-strategy-and-delivery-of-its-spring-2018-release-300628768.html

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, LLC

Related Links

http://www.docupace.com

