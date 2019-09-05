Docupace Now Integrates with RIA in a Box's MyRIACompliance Software to Offer Single Sign-On

CLEVELAND, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box today announced that its MyRIACompliance software now integrates with Docupace, a digital operations platform that has the most secure document management and workflow solution for wealth management firms. The integration allows wealth management firms using MyRIACompliance to leverage single sign-on to access Docupace for Document Management to consolidate their physical and digital records.

With the Docupace storage add-on, advisors using MyRIACompliance can upload sensitive client documents to a secure cloud that is SEC-compliant. With Docupace, each client has their own dedicated space in a multi-tenant environment, making it a secure way for advisors to manage and share their documents, while maintaining strict compliance standards and tracking via the MyRIACompliance platform.

"Secure, digital storage of sensitive documents and information is paramount and one of the highest priority issues facing many advisors today," said Richard Thoeny, VP of Product Management for Docupace. "RIA in a Box is an ideal partner for us because of their industry knowledge and leading technology which provides advisors with compliance, operations, and registration software solutions."

"MyRIACompliance is a part of RIA in a Box's powerful suite of tools that enables independent advisors to operate more efficiently and focus on client service, rather than back office work," said Mike Lubansky, Director of Product for RIA in a Box. "Through the integration with Docupace, advisors can seamlessly access and store their client documents containing Non-Public Personal Information."

The integration is now live and available to RIA in a Box MyRIACompliance clients that would like to activate integration with Docupace.

About Docupace

Docupace is a leading digital operations technology provider that simplifies how wealth management firms process and digitize data, increasing efficiency, productivity, and profits. With the secure, cloud-based Docupace Platform, the Docupace team provides a suite of digital solutions that helps broker-dealers, RIAs, and their advisors address client onboarding, document management, advisor transitions, cybersecurity, and other critical workflows while maintaining SEC and FINRA compliance.

With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com .

About RIA in a Box LLC

RIA in a Box is a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry. Launched in 2005, RIA in a Box is led by Will Bressman and GJ King who transformed the business into the market leading SaaS-based compliance solution focused on the RIA industry. Over 1,700 RIAs of varying size use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com .

