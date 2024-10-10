Docupace Unveils Reimagined User Experience and Enhanced Platform Empowering Users Like Never Before

"Innovation often comes in small steps, other times it's with bold strokes," said Elizabeth Pavlik, Executive Vice President, Product Management at Docupace. "This upgrade is the most audacious transformation of our platform in two decades. We didn't just refresh the interface; we reimagined everything – using cutting-edge design, user insights, and future-focused tech to deliver a platform like no other."

The Docupace platform is much more than document management software. Registered investment advisors (RIAs), banks, broker-dealers, turn-key asset management platforms (TAMPS), insurance companies and wealth managers use the platform to open new client accounts, manage workflows and documents, integrate systems, fulfill compliance and regulatory requirements, connect to custodians and more.

This re-engineered interface isn't just about looks—it's about results. With a modern, intuitive design and power-packed functionality, the revamped Docupace platform puts users in the driver's seat, streamlining workflows and unleashing efficiency. Users can expect intuitive navigation, one-click access to key features, and an experience that blends familiarity with excitement.

Get Ready to Experience:

A Sleek, Modern Interface – Say goodbye to complexity and hello to simplicity. The new UI is streamlined, intuitive, and designed for maximum ease, helping users navigate confidently and quickly.

– Say goodbye to complexity and hello to simplicity. The new UI is streamlined, intuitive, and designed for maximum ease, helping users navigate confidently and quickly. Power-Packed Features – Boost productivity with tools that let you manage contacts, accounts and tasks more efficiently than ever before — saving time and reducing friction.

– Boost productivity with tools that let you manage contacts, accounts and tasks more efficiently than ever before — saving time and reducing friction. User-Centric Enhancements – Incorporating user feedback, we've added features designed specifically to solve your biggest challenges, making users' day-to-day workload smoother and smarter.

– Incorporating user feedback, we've added features designed specifically to solve your biggest challenges, making users' day-to-day workload smoother and smarter. Unprecedented Control – Empower yourself with self-service tools allowing dashboard personalization, admin-level integration setups with more custom features on the way.

– Empower yourself with self-service tools allowing dashboard personalization, admin-level integration setups with more custom features on the way. Blazing Fast Performance – Load times are slashed, the platform is more responsive, and everything is perfectly organized for seamless interaction.

– Load times are slashed, the platform is more responsive, and everything is perfectly organized for seamless interaction. A Powerful Integration Marketplace – Unlock new integrations in a snap with a user-friendly setup wizard that makes connecting to existing tools a breeze.

– Unlock new integrations in a snap with a user-friendly setup wizard that makes connecting to existing tools a breeze. Real-Time Reporting Capabilities – Whether you're analyzing user activity or tracking time spent at different process stages, you'll gain powerful insights from a library of pre-built reports.

Elegance the Wealth Management Industry's Been Waiting For

Today's announcement is more than a year in the making. Docupace partnered with digital product agency, Metalab – the team behind companies like Slack, Coinbase, Google and Amazon – to help reimagine and design the platform for an intuitive user experience and more modern user interface. Over a year of user testing, feedback and iteration, the Docupace team have built an enhanced platform that's not just beautiful, but effective.

Clients and prospects will experience multiple advantages with the new user experience, including improved data accuracy, reduced customer support needs, and a more streamlined experience that enhances productivity. Meanwhile, team members will benefit from increased collaboration, a scalable solution that grows with the company, and simplified day-to-day task management.

The improvements align with Docupace's mission to provide innovative solutions that drive efficiency and productivity in the wealth management industry.

"Our mission was to deliver a consumer-friendly experience with enterprise-grade performance," said Ryan George, Chief Marketing Officer at Docupace. "Whether you're a back-office processor, manager or financial advisor, this platform will elevate your daily operations in ways you've never imagined."

The primary areas of the new UX Minimum Viable Product (MVP) have been completed, including Contacts, Accounts, Work Items, and Opportunities. Docupace is on track to roll out the full MVP for new client sites in Q1 2025, while migration planning for current clients will begin in early 2025.

Visit https://www.docupace.com/new to see the new Docupace platform.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

