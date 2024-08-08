DocuPhase Appoints Leslie Leaf as New COO to Support Innovation in AP Automation and Payments

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPhase is pleased to announce that Leslie Leaf will join the C-suite as the new Chief Operations Officer. More recently, Ms. Leaf was the Chief Customer Officer at Revel Systems, an industry-leading cloud-based POS system.

Ms. Leaf has over 25 years of experience within the B2B software and SaaS technology space. In her previous role as Chief Customer Officer at Revel Systems, Ms. Leaf was responsible for 3 tiers of technical support, elevating the voice of the customer, maintaining customer retention and professional services with proven implementations delivery, and leading a team of Enterprise Customer Success Managers. Her impressive track record of driving results, creating operational scale, improving the customer experience, and managing complex implementations through change management were instrumental during her time at Revel Systems. The DocuPhase team looks forward to Ms. Leaf bringing her tremendous skillset to their organization.

"We've been fortunate with our continued growth in new business. Bringing Leslie into the organization ensures we stay true to our commitment of providing our customers with the best service and they are properly adopting and leveraging our solutions," said Dan Gaertner, CEO of DocuPhase.

"I'm excited to be taking on the role of COO at DocuPhase. I look forward to bringing my over 25 years of experience in the software and technology industry to the DocuPhase team. From customer acquisition to go-live, I'll be working alongside the Operations department to transform DocuPhase's customer experience and relationships," said Leaf.

About Leslie Leaf

Leslie is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience with software and technology companies. She has a proven track record in B2B SaaS software. She has served in numerous leading roles across her career, including Chief Customer Officer, SVP – Customer Success, Vice President of Customer Support, and Director of Business Operations. Leslie leverages her background to drive results such as operational scale, improving customer experience, delivering complex implementations with change management, driving product adoption and maintaining best-of-class renewal rates all while improving customer satisfaction.

With an undergraduate degree from St. Andrew's Presbyterian College and an MBA in Project Management from Aspen University, Leslie is well-qualified to lead the DocuPhase Operations Team to success.

About DocuPhase

DocuPhase is a leading provider of financial automation solutions designed to maximize business efficiency for the back office of the CFO. From AP and Payments to Document Management and Workflow Automation—our comprehensive suite of accounting automation and payment solutions helps teams operate at maximum effectiveness.

At the core of DocuPhase's offerings is its automated capabilities, which automates repetitive tasks, reduces human error, and enhances operational efficiency. The platform's robust document management system (DMS) ensures secure and organized storage, retrieval, and management of critical business documents, reducing the cost and time of relying on paper. Additionally, our workflow automation capabilities enable seamless management of complex workflows, ensuring tasks are completed both timely and accurately.

Regardless of your organization's size or industry, DocuPhase is here to simplify complex processes and give you and your team more time back in their day.

