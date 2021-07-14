DocuPhase Expands Leadership to Support Record Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPhase LLC, the industry leading software provider for business process automation solutions, continues to invest in resources, personnel, and technology amidst a record-setting first half of 2021.

Last year, DocuPhase celebrated record year growth in the company's 21-year history. We are proud to report that sales have already surpassed last year's numbers and it's just the beginning. In conjunction with this incredible sales performance, DocuPhase also expanded their product portfolio and market share through the acquisition of Treeno Software and Clearwater Payments in April. These exciting investments offer DocuPhase an opportunity to enhance and expand its breadth of tools available to clients in order to truly offer an end-to-end accounting and business process solution.

Since 2000, DocuPhase has provided an online document storage and automation platform for Accounting, Finance, HR and Operations departments, but according to VP of Sales, Mike Kavanagh: "Our growth in 2020 was a direct result of companies recognizing the need for automation in their business processes. When establishing post-pandemic measures, companies are eager to invest in technology that enables their employees to be more productive wherever they choose to work. We continue to see this need accelerate and early adopters are increasing efficiency within their businesses."

To support this exceptional growth, DocuPhase is pleased to be adding two key team members: Chief Financial Officer, Bill Rooney, and Vice President of Marketing, Peggy Smith.

CFO Bill Rooney will be leveraging 20+ years of experience in creating highly efficient finance and account functions through process re-design and performance management. Bill has lead organizations through successful exits and raised capital via venture financings, bank, and venture debt. Most recently, Bill was the CFO of Saylent Technolgies, Inc., a Boston, MA SaaS software company providing marketing automation and data analytics to banks and credit unions. During his time there, he helped lead Saylent to a successful exit by MeridianLink, Inc.

Peggy Smith, VP of Marketing, brings 15+ years of marketing experience and leadership to DocuPhase. Peggy has extensive experience in managing multiple product portfolios, M&A integration, product marketing, demand generation, events, and sales enablement. Most recently, Peggy led marketing initiatives for Blackbaud and Community Brands providers of SMB to Enterprise SaaS software and payments.

DocuPhase CEO Dan Gaertner said: "We are fortunate to have Bill and Peggy join DocuPhase at such a pivotal expansion stage in our business. They both bring significant leadership experience and a proven track record of developing and scaling software companies through organic and M&A growth strategies. Bill and Peggy represent our investment in building on these recent achievements as well as our continued commitment to maintaining an excellent customer experience."

About DocuPhase

DocuPhase is an industry leading Document Management and Business Process Automation Platform. Document Management empowered by Automated Workflow provides customers an easy-to-use interface which is extendable to even the most complex implementations. For 20 years, DocuPhase has helped customers in Finance, Manufacturing, Government Agencies, Non-Profits, and many other industries achieve success in their organizations. Learn more about DocuPhase's Accounts Payable Solution which features ERP integrations at docuphase.com

