DocuPhase strengthens product offerings by acquiring Treeno Software

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPhase LLC, a Florida-based low-code/no-code accounts payable (AP) and business process automation software company serving enterprise organizations, has acquired New Hampshire based company Treeno Software, a Document Management and Workflow Automation software provider serving the small to middle market. Through this acquisition, DocuPhase and Treeno combined will provide organizations of all sizes with incremental automation capabilities, support, and services.

"We are excited to join forces with Treeno Software," Dan Gaertner, CEO of DocuPhase, says. "Combined, Treeno and DocuPhase have over 40 years of experience helping businesses of all sizes create efficiency and increase productivity." Both companies provide a tremendous value proposition through automation, document management, and payment processing to their clients, Gaertner explains. "Acquiring Treeno allows us to serve a broader market. The real driver in bringing the companies together was to combine strengths and feature offerings to make both companies more competitive in their specialized market segments."

Treeno Software, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Lisa McCoole, COO and VP of Sales shared her enthusiasm about the acquisition. "We started this company 18 years ago with a vision to educate and help organizations become more efficient by leveraging advancements in cloud technology and online data storage. No one could predict the life-changing impacts that 2020 would bring to businesses and our personal lives. This past year has been a reflection point for us and has really highlighted the importance of our initial mission and vision." The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent extended quarantine showed a lot of companies that the time for a digital transformation including automation of key business processes is now. McCoole continues, "Demand is at an all-time high with businesses continuing to adjust to new ways of conducting business online. The DocuPhase investment in Treeno is timely and will give us the resources and investment we need to continue to serve our customers and the growing demand for business automation."

DocuPhase is a complete low-code/no-code browser-based platform that includes four core components—Workflow Automation, Document Management, Web Forms, and Capture Recognition—that delivers unmatched efficiency and unparalleled performance to companies around the world. Founded in 2000 in Clearwater, FL, DocuPhase specializes in automating accounting processes, purchase orders, sales orders, invoice capture, AP approvals, payments, vendor management, and other business processes. For further information, visit https://docuphase.com.

