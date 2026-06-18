Docusign Launches Slack App to Bring Agreement Intelligence and Agentic Contract Workflows to Every Team

Businesses can now access agreement insights, automate workflows, and take action directly within Slack, a Salesforce Company

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (Nasdaq: DOCU) announced a new app for Slackbot, available today, that connects to Slackbot through Model Context Protocol (MCP), bringing the Docusign Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform directly into the conversations where work happens. Powered by the Docusign Iris AI engine, the app helps teams access agreement intelligence, automate workflows with agents, and take action on agreements using natural language within Slack.

Docusign app for Slack

Agreements power how teams – like sales, legal, procurement, and HR – sell, hire, procure, and grow, yet the work surrounding them often remains fragmented across systems and teams. The Docusign app lets employees ask questions about agreements and get instant answers in context — drawing on chat history, shared files, organizational hierarchy, and CRM data — so teams can initiate reviews, monitor obligations and risks, and take action on next steps.

"Agreements are at the center of how businesses operate, but too much of the work around them still happens across disconnected tools and manual processes," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "As we expand the Docusign ecosystem, we're bringing our Intelligent Agreement Management platform to the places people already work. By bringing Docusign IAM into Slackbot, we're helping teams access agreement intelligence, automate workflows, and take the next best action directly within the tool they use every day."

"Slack is the interface for work, where people, agents, data, and apps come together in one place," said Rob Seaman, EVP & GM, Slack. "With Docusign, joint customers will have rapid access to agentic contract workflows directly in Slack. It streamlines how agreements get done, and powers more effective collaboration across businesses."

With this Slackbot integration, teams using Docusign can:

Get instant answers and surface relevant contracts by asking questions about obligations, renewal dates, key terms, risks, and prior agreements using natural language.

by asking questions about obligations, renewal dates, key terms, risks, and prior agreements using natural language. Automate agreement workflows including approvals, reviews, signatures, and follow-up actions directly from Slack conversations.

including approvals, reviews, signatures, and follow-up actions directly from Slack conversations. Accelerate sales cycles by generating agreements from approved templates using real-time Salesforce CRM data, monitoring renewals, and surfacing expansion opportunities.

by generating agreements from approved templates using real-time Salesforce CRM data, monitoring renewals, and surfacing expansion opportunities. Keep systems in sync by automatically writing agreement status and data back to Salesforce, eliminating manual updates and maintaining a single source of truth across teams.

by automatically writing agreement status and data back to Salesforce, eliminating manual updates and maintaining a single source of truth across teams. Stay ahead of obligations and risk with proactive notifications about upcoming deadlines, renewals, compliance requirements, and contractual commitments.

Enabled through Model Context Protocol (MCP), the app securely connects Slackbot to Docusign IAM, allowing teams to move from agreement insights to action while maintaining security, permissions, and governance.

This Docusign app for Slackbot is available today in the Slack Marketplace globally in English.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.9 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.