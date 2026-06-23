Docusign named to TIME's List of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026

Award recognizes the company's commitment to sustainability amid expansion to Intelligent Agreement Management.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jun 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign has been named to TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026.

The World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 ranking recognizes leading companies in corporate social responsibility from around the globe. Companies were evaluated in more than 20 key performance indicators related to sustainability, such as compliance with international reporting standards, emissions, or commitment to goals and initiatives. Based on this multi-layered analysis, a score was determined for each company. Out of over 5,800 of the world's largest and most influential companies assessed, the top 750 were awarded based on revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence.

Based on the results of the study, Docusign is proud to be recognized on TIME's list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026. This recognition reflects Docusign's dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility, highlighted by several key achievements:

Reduced Carbon Inventory: In 2025, we hit our 2050 net-zero science-based target, which reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by over 90% from our baseline. By partnering closely with our suppliers to improve the accuracy of our emissions methodology, in FY26 we achieved a 56% reduction in emissions inventory compared to FY25 — a testament to our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement in environmental stewardship.





Empowering Customers to Reach Their Sustainability Goals: Docusign has helped customers save 149 billion sheets of paper*, the equivalent of preserving 16 million trees — demonstrating how our solutions create meaningful environmental impact far beyond our own operations.





100% Renewable Energy & Expanded Sustainability Commitments: We have continued to meet our 100% renewable energy goals across our operations and data centers, using renewable energy certificates. In support of a higher standard, we have also officially joined RE100, further strengthening and expanding our global sustainability commitments.

"Docusign is proud to be recognized by TIME as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies for 2026," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "Sustainability has always been a core part of Docusign, and continues to be an important initiative as we expand our services for our customers from e-signature to a holistic contract management platform in Intelligent Agreement Management."

Agreements are at the foundation of how business gets done, but for many organizations they're still managed through disconnected systems, manual processes, and siloed data. Docusign is changing that with Intelligent Agreement Management, a platform that connects and automates the agreement process from start to finish. Powered by AI and more than two decades of agreement expertise, Docusign helps organizations move faster, reduce risk, and get more value from the agreements that power their business.

"We built Docusign Iris as an AI engine that understands the full context behind agreements — the history, relationships, data, and workflows that surround them," said Sagnik Nandy, CTO of Docusign. "That deep understanding enables more accurate insights and automation with greater efficiency, which is critical to responsible AI usage. As AI becomes one of the most significant consumers of energy in the world, it's increasingly important to harness its power judiciously — in a way that is sustainable for both the environment and our customers."

TIME's Most Sustainable list is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on June 23rd, 2026, and can be viewed on Time.com.

*Estimates are current as of January 2026 and are based on the aggregate number of transactions via Docusign eSignature since 2003. Methodology for calculations can be found here.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.9 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using the Docusign AI-native IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and contract lifecycle management (CLM). For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

Media Contact:

Docusign Corporate Communications

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SOURCE Docusign, Inc.