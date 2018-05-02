DocuSign Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities were additional book-running managers, and JMP Securities, Piper Jaffray and William Blair acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866- 803-9204, or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DocuSign

Founded in 2003, DocuSign® offers the leading e-signature solution as part of its broader platform for automating the agreement process. Today, DocuSign's cloud-based platform enables more than 370,000 companies and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries to accelerate business and simplify life.

