DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

"In the first quarter, our core e-signature solution-and our broader platform for automating the agreement process-continued to gain traction in helping to accelerate business and simplify life for hundreds of millions of users around the world. This led to 37% year-over-year growth in our total revenue and the addition of 30,000 new customers-bringing our total paying customer base to over 400,000," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. "We also saw strong growth, expansion and development of our international business. And we continue to deliver product innovation across our evolving System of Agreement platform in the areas of preparing, signing, acting on and managing agreements. I believe these results highlight the commitment, passion and drive that DocuSign has for the next big platform opportunity in cloud computing."
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $155.8 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $148.2 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $7.6 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year.
- Contract liabilities were $290.5 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year.
- Billings were $168.9 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross margin was 63%, compared to 76% in the same period last year. GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included a $25.4 million stock-based compensation charge related to restricted stock units ("RSUs") with a liquidity event performance condition. Non-GAAP gross margin was 80% compared to 78% in the same period last year.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $7.46 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on 36 million shares outstanding compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.66 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 on 30 million shares outstanding. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included a $262.8 million stock-based compensation charge related to RSUs with a liquidity event performance condition.
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.01 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 based on 60 million shares outstanding compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.30 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 based on 30 million shares outstanding.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.0 million, compared to $0.7 million used in operating activities in the same period last year.
- Free cash flow was $8.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to negative free cash flow of $7.5 million in the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $269.8 million at the end of the quarter.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."
Initial Public Offering
On May 1, 2018 the company completed its initial public offering ("IPO"). The company sold 19,314,182 shares of common stock, raising net proceeds of $524.8 million, including the over-allotment option. Upon the completion of the IPO, all shares of outstanding convertible preferred stock automatically converted into 100,350,008 shares of common stock.
Stock-based Compensation Related to Liquidity Event Restricted Stock Units
RSUs issued through January 31, 2018 generally vest upon the satisfaction of both service-based and liquidity event performance conditions. The service condition is typically a four-year service period. liquidity event performance condition was satisfied upon the effectiveness of our IPO registration statement on April 26, 2018. On that date the company recorded a cumulative stock-based compensation expense of $262.8 million, of which $25.4 million was included in cost of revenue, related to all RSUs, for which the service was condition fully satisfied as of that date.
Outlook
|
•
|
Quarter ending July 31, 2018 (in millions, except percentages):
|
Total revenue
|
$157
|
to
|
$160
|
Billings
|
$160
|
to
|
$170
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
78%
|
to
|
81%
|
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing
|
49%
|
to
|
51%
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
16%
|
to
|
18%
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
10%
|
to
|
12%
|
Other expense
|
<$0.5
|
Provision for income taxes
|
$0.75
|
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|
190
|
to
|
195
|
•
|
Year ending January 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages):
|
Total revenue
|
$652
|
to
|
$658
|
Billings
|
$680
|
to
|
$700
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
78%
|
to
|
81%
|
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing
|
49%
|
to
|
51%
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
16%
|
to
|
18%
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
10%
|
to
|
12%
|
Other expense
|
<$2
|
Provision for income taxes
|
$3
|
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|
160
|
to
|
165
The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.
Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and, as applicable, other special items. We believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. We also view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's developed technology and trade names, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.
Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.
Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
|
DOCUSIGN, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenue:
|
Subscription
|
$
|
148,198
|
$
|
106,847
|
Professional services and other
|
7,610
|
6,651
|
Total revenue
|
155,808
|
113,498
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Subscription
|
32,438
|
19,293
|
Professional services and other
|
25,856
|
7,831
|
Total cost of revenue
|
58,294
|
27,124
|
Gross profit
|
97,514
|
86,374
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
191,085
|
64,691
|
Research and development
|
70,870
|
22,708
|
General and administrative
|
103,117
|
18,239
|
Total expenses
|
365,072
|
105,638
|
Loss from operations
|
(267,558)
|
(19,264)
|
Interest expense
|
(193)
|
(151)
|
Interest income and other (expense), net
|
(2,228)
|
(110)
|
Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
(269,979)
|
(19,525)
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
708
|
(143)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(270,687)
|
$
|
(19,382)
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(7.46)
|
$
|
(0.66)
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
36,334,395
|
29,761,804
|
Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:
|
Cost of revenue—subscription
|
$
|
9,955
|
$
|
238
|
Cost of revenue—professional services
|
16,045
|
235
|
Sales and marketing
|
112,481
|
2,705
|
Research and development
|
47,268
|
1,391
|
General and administrative
|
84,045
|
3,837
|
DOCUSIGN, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
April 30, 2018
|
January 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
269,429
|
$
|
256,867
|
Restricted cash
|
367
|
569
|
Accounts receivable
|
104,128
|
123,750
|
Contract assets—current
|
12,030
|
14,260
|
Prepaid expense and other current assets
|
29,779
|
23,349
|
Total current assets
|
415,733
|
418,795
|
Property and equipment, net
|
60,095
|
63,019
|
Goodwill
|
36,074
|
37,306
|
Intangible assets, net
|
11,278
|
14,148
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent
|
78,401
|
75,535
|
Other assets—noncurrent
|
12,891
|
11,170
|
Total assets
|
$
|
614,472
|
$
|
619,973
|
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
13,269
|
$
|
23,713
|
Accrued expenses
|
19,023
|
15,734
|
Accrued compensation
|
33,905
|
50,852
|
Contract liabilities—current
|
282,470
|
270,188
|
Deferred rent—current
|
1,811
|
1,758
|
Other liabilities—current
|
12,017
|
11,574
|
Total current liabilities
|
362,495
|
373,819
|
Contract liabilities—noncurrent
|
8,065
|
7,736
|
Deferred rent—noncurrent
|
22,862
|
23,044
|
Deferred tax liability—noncurrent
|
2,505
|
2,511
|
Other liabilities—noncurrent
|
4,419
|
4,010
|
Total liabilities
|
400,346
|
411,120
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|
547,854
|
547,501
|
Stockholders' deficit
|
Common stock
|
4
|
4
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
438,200
|
160,265
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,075
|
3,403
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(773,007)
|
(502,320)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
(333,728)
|
(338,648)
|
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit
|
$
|
614,472
|
$
|
619,973
|
DOCUSIGN, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(270,687)
|
$
|
(19,382)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
8,600
|
7,686
|
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
|
9,246
|
7,013
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
269,794
|
8,406
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(6)
|
(13)
|
Other
|
2,225
|
(803)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
Accounts receivable
|
19,622
|
11,577
|
Contract assets
|
2,546
|
(38)
|
Prepaid expenses & other current assets
|
(6,519)
|
(5,570)
|
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
|
(12,326)
|
(9,372)
|
Other assets
|
440
|
884
|
Accounts payable
|
(7,218)
|
(2,125)
|
Accrued expenses
|
3,302
|
(1,046)
|
Accrued compensation
|
(16,947)
|
(9,128)
|
Contract liabilities
|
12,611
|
13,027
|
Deferred rent
|
(129)
|
(2,202)
|
Other liabilities
|
438
|
389
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
14,992
|
(697)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(6,184)
|
(6,770)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(6,184)
|
(6,770)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
7,815
|
5,830
|
Payment of deferred offering costs
|
(2,194)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
5,621
|
5,830
|
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(2,069)
|
484
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
12,360
|
(1,153)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
257,436
|
191,244
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
269,796
|
$
|
190,091
|
Supplemental disclosure:
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
144
|
$
|
142
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
1,516
|
171
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Property and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
$
|
3,238
|
$
|
1,880
|
Accretion of preferred stock
|
353
|
355
|
Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
1,173
|
—
|
DOCUSIGN, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(Unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
97,514
|
$
|
86,374
|
Add: Stock-based compensation
|
26,000
|
473
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
1,668
|
1,697
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
125,182
|
$
|
88,544
|
GAAP gross margin
|
63
|
%
|
76
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments
|
17
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
80
|
%
|
78
|
%
|
GAAP subscription gross profit
|
$
|
115,760
|
$
|
87,554
|
Add: Stock-based compensation
|
9,955
|
238
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
1,668
|
1,697
|
Non-GAAP subscription gross profit
|
$
|
127,383
|
$
|
89,489
|
GAAP subscription gross margin
|
78
|
%
|
82
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments
|
8
|
%
|
2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP subscription gross margin
|
86
|
%
|
84
|
%
|
GAAP professional services and other gross profit
|
$
|
(18,246)
|
$
|
(1,180)
|
Add: Stock-based compensation
|
16,045
|
235
|
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit
|
$
|
(2,201)
|
$
|
(945)
|
GAAP professional services and other gross margin
|
(240)
|
%
|
(18)
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments
|
211
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin
|
(29)
|
%
|
(14)
|
%
|
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
191,085
|
$
|
64,691
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
(112,481)
|
(2,705)
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
(765)
|
(840)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
77,839
|
$
|
61,146
|
GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
|
123
|
%
|
57
|
%
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
|
50
|
%
|
54
|
%
|
GAAP research and development
|
$
|
70,870
|
$
|
22,708
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
(47,268)
|
(1,391)
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
23,602
|
$
|
21,317
|
GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
|
45
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
|
15
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
103,117
|
$
|
18,239
|
Less: Stock-based compensation
|
(84,045)
|
(3,837)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
19,072
|
$
|
14,402
|
GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
|
67
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
|
12
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(267,558)
|
$
|
(19,264)
|
Add: Stock-based compensation
|
269,794
|
8,406
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
2,433
|
2,537
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$
|
4,669
|
$
|
(8,321)
|
GAAP operating margin
|
(172)
|
%
|
(17)
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjustments
|
175
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
3
|
%
|
(7)
|
%
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
2018
|
2017
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(270,687)
|
$
|
(19,382)
|
Add: Stock-based compensation
|
269,794
|
8,406
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
2,433
|
2,537
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
1,540
|
$
|
(8,439)
|
Numerator:
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
1,540
|
(8,439)
|
Less: preferred stock accretion
|
(353)
|
(355)
|
Less: net income allocated to participating securities
|
(871)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
316
|
$
|
(8,794)
|
Denominator:
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|
36,334
|
29,762
|
Effect of dilutive securities
|
23,833
|
—
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
60,167
|
29,762
|
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(7.46)
|
$
|
(0.66)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic
|
0.01
|
(0.30)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
|
0.01
|
(0.30)
|
Computation of free cash flow:
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
14,992
|
$
|
(697)
|
Less: purchase of property and equipment
|
(6,184)
|
(6,770)
|
Non-GAAP free cash flow
|
$
|
8,808
|
$
|
(7,467)
|
Computation of billings:
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
$
|
155,808
|
$
|
113,498
|
Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period
|
293,667
|
208,882
|
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period
|
(282,943)
|
(195,501)
|
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period
|
16,899
|
10,095
|
Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period
|
(14,555)
|
(10,400)
|
Non-GAAP billings
|
$
|
168,876
|
$
|
126,574
