DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

"In the first quarter, our core e-signature solution-and our broader platform for automating the agreement process-continued to gain traction in helping to accelerate business and simplify life for hundreds of millions of users around the world. This led to 37% year-over-year growth in our total revenue and the addition of 30,000 new customers-bringing our total paying customer base to over 400,000," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. "We also saw strong growth, expansion and development of our international business. And we continue to deliver product innovation across our evolving System of Agreement platform in the areas of preparing, signing, acting on and managing agreements. I believe these results highlight the commitment, passion and drive that DocuSign has for the next big platform opportunity in cloud computing."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $155.8 million , an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $148.2 million , an increase of 39% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $7.6 million , an increase of 14% year-over-year.

, an increase of 37% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 39% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was , an increase of 14% year-over-year. Contract liabilities were $290.5 million , an increase of 43% year-over-year.

, an increase of 43% year-over-year. Billings were $168.9 million , an increase of 33% year-over-year.

, an increase of 33% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 63%, compared to 76% in the same period last year. GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included a $25.4 million stock-based compensation charge related to restricted stock units ("RSUs") with a liquidity event performance condition. Non-GAAP gross margin was 80% compared to 78% in the same period last year.

stock-based compensation charge related to restricted stock units ("RSUs") with a liquidity event performance condition. Non-GAAP gross margin was 80% compared to 78% in the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $7.46 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on 36 million shares outstanding compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.66 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 on 30 million shares outstanding. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included a $262.8 million stock-based compensation charge related to RSUs with a liquidity event performance condition.

in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on 36 million shares outstanding compared to GAAP net loss per share of in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 on 30 million shares outstanding. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included a stock-based compensation charge related to RSUs with a liquidity event performance condition. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.01 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 based on 60 million shares outstanding compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.30 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 based on 30 million shares outstanding.

in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 based on 60 million shares outstanding compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 based on 30 million shares outstanding. Net cash provided by operating activities was $15.0 million , compared to $0.7 million used in operating activities in the same period last year.

, compared to used in operating activities in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $8.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to negative free cash flow of $7.5 million in the same period last year.

in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to negative free cash flow of in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $269.8 million at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Initial Public Offering

On May 1, 2018 the company completed its initial public offering ("IPO"). The company sold 19,314,182 shares of common stock, raising net proceeds of $524.8 million, including the over-allotment option. Upon the completion of the IPO, all shares of outstanding convertible preferred stock automatically converted into 100,350,008 shares of common stock.

Stock-based Compensation Related to Liquidity Event Restricted Stock Units

RSUs issued through January 31, 2018 generally vest upon the satisfaction of both service-based and liquidity event performance conditions. The service condition is typically a four-year service period. liquidity event performance condition was satisfied upon the effectiveness of our IPO registration statement on April 26, 2018. On that date the company recorded a cumulative stock-based compensation expense of $262.8 million, of which $25.4 million was included in cost of revenue, related to all RSUs, for which the service was condition fully satisfied as of that date.

Outlook

• Quarter ending July 31, 2018 (in millions, except percentages):





Total revenue $157 to $160

Billings $160 to $170

Non-GAAP gross margin 78% to 81%

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 49% to 51%

Non-GAAP research and development 16% to 18%

Non-GAAP general and administrative 10% to 12%

Other expense <$0.5





Provision for income taxes $0.75





Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 190 to 195

• Year ending January 31, 2019 (in millions, except percentages):





Total revenue $652 to $658

Billings $680 to $700

Non-GAAP gross margin 78% to 81%

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 49% to 51%

Non-GAAP research and development 16% to 18%

Non-GAAP general and administrative 10% to 12%

Other expense <$2





Provision for income taxes $3





Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 160 to 165

The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) June 21, 2018 using the passcode 13680300.

About DocuSign

Founded in 2003, DocuSign® offers the leading e-signature solution as part of its broader platform for automating the agreement process. Today, DocuSign's cloud-based platform enables more than 400,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries to accelerate business and simplify life.

Copyright 2003-2018. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all of its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP). All other marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

media@docusign.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our ability to develop our System of Agreement platform and deliver product innovation. They also include statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "could," "potential," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: sustaining and managing our growth and future expenses, achieving and maintaining future profitability, attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base, our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our prospectus dated April 26, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act 1933, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in DocuSign Inc.'s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2018 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and, as applicable, other special items. We believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. We also view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's developed technology and trade names, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2018

2017 Revenue:





Subscription $ 148,198



$ 106,847

Professional services and other 7,610



6,651

Total revenue 155,808



113,498

Cost of revenue:





Subscription 32,438



19,293

Professional services and other 25,856



7,831

Total cost of revenue 58,294



27,124

Gross profit 97,514



86,374

Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing 191,085



64,691

Research and development 70,870



22,708

General and administrative 103,117



18,239

Total expenses 365,072



105,638

Loss from operations (267,558)



(19,264)

Interest expense (193)



(151)

Interest income and other (expense), net (2,228)



(110)

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (269,979)



(19,525)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 708



(143)

Net loss $ (270,687)



$ (19,382)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (7.46)



$ (0.66)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 36,334,395



29,761,804









Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:





Cost of revenue—subscription $ 9,955



$ 238

Cost of revenue—professional services 16,045



235

Sales and marketing 112,481



2,705

Research and development 47,268



1,391

General and administrative 84,045



3,837



DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) April 30, 2018

January 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,429



$ 256,867

Restricted cash 367



569

Accounts receivable 104,128



123,750

Contract assets—current 12,030



14,260

Prepaid expense and other current assets 29,779



23,349

Total current assets 415,733



418,795

Property and equipment, net 60,095



63,019

Goodwill 36,074



37,306

Intangible assets, net 11,278



14,148

Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 78,401



75,535

Other assets—noncurrent 12,891



11,170

Total assets $ 614,472



$ 619,973

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 13,269



$ 23,713

Accrued expenses 19,023



15,734

Accrued compensation 33,905



50,852

Contract liabilities—current 282,470



270,188

Deferred rent—current 1,811



1,758

Other liabilities—current 12,017



11,574

Total current liabilities 362,495



373,819

Contract liabilities—noncurrent 8,065



7,736

Deferred rent—noncurrent 22,862



23,044

Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 2,505



2,511

Other liabilities—noncurrent 4,419



4,010

Total liabilities 400,346



411,120

Redeemable convertible preferred stock 547,854



547,501

Stockholders' deficit





Common stock 4



4

Additional paid-in capital 438,200



160,265

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,075



3,403

Accumulated deficit (773,007)



(502,320)

Total stockholders' deficit (333,728)



(338,648)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit $ 614,472



$ 619,973



DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (270,687)



$ (19,382)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 8,600



7,686

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 9,246



7,013

Stock-based compensation expense 269,794



8,406

Deferred income taxes (6)



(13)

Other 2,225



(803)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 19,622



11,577

Contract assets 2,546



(38)

Prepaid expenses & other current assets (6,519)



(5,570)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (12,326)



(9,372)

Other assets 440



884

Accounts payable (7,218)



(2,125)

Accrued expenses 3,302



(1,046)

Accrued compensation (16,947)



(9,128)

Contract liabilities 12,611



13,027

Deferred rent (129)



(2,202)

Other liabilities 438



389

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,992



(697)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (6,184)



(6,770)

Net cash used in investing activities (6,184)



(6,770)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 7,815



5,830

Payment of deferred offering costs (2,194)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 5,621



5,830

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,069)



484

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,360



(1,153)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 257,436



191,244

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 269,796



$ 190,091









Supplemental disclosure:





Cash paid for interest $ 144



$ 142

Cash paid for taxes 1,516



171

Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Property and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 3,238



$ 1,880

Accretion of preferred stock 353



355

Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,173



—



DOCUSIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2018

2017 GAAP gross profit $ 97,514



$ 86,374

Add: Stock-based compensation 26,000



473

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,668



1,697

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 125,182



$ 88,544

GAAP gross margin 63 %

76 % Non-GAAP adjustments 17 %

2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80 %

78 %







GAAP subscription gross profit $ 115,760



$ 87,554

Add: Stock-based compensation 9,955



238

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,668



1,697

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 127,383



$ 89,489

GAAP subscription gross margin 78 %

82 % Non-GAAP adjustments 8 %

2 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 86 %

84 %







GAAP professional services and other gross profit $ (18,246)



$ (1,180)

Add: Stock-based compensation 16,045



235

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit $ (2,201)



$ (945)

GAAP professional services and other gross margin (240) %

(18) % Non-GAAP adjustments 211 %

4 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (29) %

(14) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2018

2017 GAAP sales and marketing $ 191,085



$ 64,691

Less: Stock-based compensation (112,481)



(2,705)

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (765)



(840)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 77,839



$ 61,146

GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 123 %

57 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 50 %

54 %







GAAP research and development $ 70,870



$ 22,708

Less: Stock-based compensation (47,268)



(1,391)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 23,602



$ 21,317

GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 45 %

20 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 15 %

19 %







GAAP general and administrative $ 103,117



$ 18,239

Less: Stock-based compensation (84,045)



(3,837)

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 19,072



$ 14,402

GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 67 %

16 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 12 %

13 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2018

2017 GAAP operating loss $ (267,558)



$ (19,264)

Add: Stock-based compensation 269,794



8,406

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,433



2,537

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 4,669



$ (8,321)

GAAP operating margin (172) %

(17) % Non-GAAP adjustments 175 %

10 % Non-GAAP operating margin 3 %

(7) %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2017 GAAP net loss $ (270,687)



$ (19,382)

Add: Stock-based compensation 269,794



8,406

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,433



2,537

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,540



$ (8,439)









Numerator:





Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,540



(8,439)

Less: preferred stock accretion (353)



(355)

Less: net income allocated to participating securities (871)



—

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 316



$ (8,794)









Denominator:





Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 36,334



29,762

Effect of dilutive securities 23,833



—

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 60,167



29,762









GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (7.46)



$ (0.66)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic 0.01



(0.30)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 0.01



(0.30)



Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2018

2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 14,992



$ (697)

Less: purchase of property and equipment (6,184)



(6,770)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 8,808



$ (7,467)



Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2018

2017 Revenue $ 155,808



$ 113,498

Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 293,667



208,882

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (282,943)



(195,501)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 16,899



10,095

Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (14,555)



(10,400)

Non-GAAP billings $ 168,876



$ 126,574



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-2019-results-300661957.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

