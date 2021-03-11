DocuSign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

News provided by

DocuSign, Inc.

Mar 11, 2021, 16:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

"Fiscal 2021 was a milestone year for DocuSign. We became a pillar of the 'anywhere economy' that lets people increasingly do anything in life and work from anywhere," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. "In the process, we grew our business nearly 50%, reached almost $1.5 billion in revenues, and achieved a record net retention rate of 123%. We believe this performance represents an acceleration of the ongoing trend towards the digital transformation of agreements."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $430.9 million, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $410.2 million, an increase of 59% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $20.7 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
  • Billings were $534.9 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 76%, compared to 75% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 80% compared to 79% in the same period last year.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.38 on 189 million shares outstanding compared to $0.26 on 181 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.37 on 209 million shares outstanding compared to $0.12 on 194 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $62.2 million compared to $45.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Free cash flow was $44.0 million compared to $15.5 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow includes a portion of the Q4'21 repayment of convertible senior notes of $75.2 million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $866.5 million at the end of the quarter.

Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $1.5 billion, an increase of 49% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $1.4 billion, an increase of 50% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $71.7 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year.
  • Billings were $1.7 billion, an increase of 56% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 75% in both periods. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79% in both periods.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $1.31 on 186 million shares outstanding compared to $1.18 on 177 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.90 on 204 million shares outstanding compared to $0.31 on 191 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

  • Convertible Senior Notes: On January 15, 2021, the company issued $690 million of 0% convertible senior notes due in 2024. The company used a significant portion of the net proceeds, together with shares of DocuSign common stock, to repurchase a majority of its existing convertible senior notes due in 2023 and intends to use the remainder of the proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Credit Facility: On January 11, 2021, the company closed a new $500 million, 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility, with an accordion feature allowing for an additional $250 million capacity. The facility will help to further optimize the company's financial position and provide it with greater balance sheet flexibility to deliver on its growth agenda.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

▪       Quarter ending April 30, 2021 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue

$432

to

$436

Subscription revenue

$415

to

$419

Billings

$457

to

$467

Non-GAAP gross margin

79%

to

81%

Non-GAAP operating margin

12%

to

14%

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

205

to

210

▪       Fiscal year ending January 31, 2022 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue

$1,963

to

$1,973

Subscription revenue

$1,886

to

$1,896

Billings

$2,260

to

$2,280

Non-GAAP gross margin

79%

to

81%

Non-GAAP operating margin

13%

to

15%

Provision for income taxes

$8

to

$10

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

205

to

210

The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on March 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) March 25, 2021, using the passcode 13716345.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 890,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and enhancements to it, additions to the DocuSign Agreement Cloud software suite of products, including as a result of acquisitions, and the anticipated benefits of our issuances of convertible notes and the establishment of our credit facility. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market; our expectations regarding the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the results of our operations and our financial condition, as well as our future profitability and growth once the pandemic has abated; our expectations regarding the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the businesses of our customers, partners and suppliers, and the economy; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationship with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of businesses we may acquire, or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our failure or the failure of our software suite of services to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; our ability to estimate the size and potential growth of our target market; our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 filed on December 4, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, tax impact related to an intercompany IP transfer and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DOCUSIGN, INC.  

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:






Subscription

$

410,215

$

258,122

$

1,381,397

$

918,463

Professional services and other

20,683

16,773

71,650

55,508

Total revenue

430,898

274,895

1,453,047

973,971

Cost of revenue:






Subscription

73,347

48,162

259,992

163,931

Professional services and other

28,233

19,913

104,066

79,303

Total cost of revenue

101,580

68,075

364,058

243,234

Gross profit

329,318

206,820

1,088,989

730,737

Operating expenses:






Sales and marketing

221,896

161,326

798,625

591,379

Research and development

80,135

52,094

271,522

185,552

General and administrative

52,184

35,753

192,697

147,315

Total operating expenses

354,215

249,173

1,262,844

924,246

Loss from operations

(24,897)

(42,353)

(173,855)

(193,509)

Interest expense

(7,786)

(7,461)

(30,799)

(29,254)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(33,752)



(33,752)


Interest income and other income, net

2,882

3,658

8,914

19,207

Loss before provision for income taxes

(63,553)

(46,156)

(229,492)

(203,556)

Provision for income taxes

8,859

1,251

13,775

4,803

Net loss

$

(72,412)

$

(47,407)

$

(243,267)

$

(208,359)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.38)

$

(0.26)

$

(1.31)

$

(1.18)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

188,717

180,859

185,760

176,704








Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:






Cost of revenue—subscription

$

6,138

$

3,951

$

20,793

$

12,882

Cost of revenue—professional services and other

6,510

3,826

21,865

15,703

Sales and marketing

37,190

26,170

131,041

94,863

Research and development

20,328

12,252

65,890

43,211

General and administrative

13,473

9,406

47,288

39,745

DOCUSIGN, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2020

Assets


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

566,055

$

241,203

Investments—current

207,450

414,939

Accounts receivable, net

323,570

237,841

Contract assets—current

16,883

12,502

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

48,390

37,405

Total current assets

1,162,348

943,890

Investments—noncurrent

92,717

239,729

Property and equipment, net

165,039

128,293

Operating lease right-of-use assets

159,352

149,833

Goodwill

350,151

194,882

Intangible assets, net

121,828

56,500

Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent

260,130

153,333

Other assets—noncurrent

24,942

24,678

Total assets

$

2,336,507

$

1,891,138

Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities


Accounts payable

$

37,367

$

28,144

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

66,566

54,344

Accrued compensation

156,158

83,189

Convertible senior notes—current

20,469


Contract liabilities—current

779,642

507,560

Operating lease liabilities—current

32,971

20,728

Total current liabilities

1,093,173

693,965

Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent

693,219

465,321

Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent

165,704

162,432

Contract liabilities—noncurrent

16,492

11,478

Deferred tax liability—noncurrent

6,464

4,920

Other liabilities—noncurrent

32,328

6,695

Total liabilities

2,007,380

1,344,811

Convertible senior notes

3,390


Stockholders' equity


Common stock

19

18

Treasury stock

(1,048)


Additional paid-in capital

1,702,254

1,685,167

Accumulated other comprehensive gains (loss)

4,964

(1,673)

Accumulated deficit

(1,380,452)

(1,137,185)

Total stockholders' equity

325,737

546,327

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,336,507

$

1,891,138

DOCUSIGN, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net loss

$

(72,412)

$

(47,407)

$

(243,267)

$

(208,359)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities






Depreciation and amortization

19,635

13,266

71,090

50,182

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs

28,597

20,387

99,384

69,747

Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs

7,173

6,742

28,001

26,389

Loss on extinguishment of debt

33,752



33,752


Operating cash flow related to repayments of convertible senior notes

(75,165)



(75,165)


Non-cash operating lease costs

6,646

5,592

26,728

19,435

Stock-based compensation expense

83,639

55,605

286,877

206,404

Deferred income taxes

(1,360)

1,245

(2,410)

1,287

Other

(1,416)

401

(210)

(1,741)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities






Accounts receivable

(62,484)

(78,377)

(73,913)

(63,293)

Contract assets

5,802

5,715

1,912

(1,508)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

680

(1,106)

(1,155)

(3,142)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs

(63,871)

(37,923)

(208,510)

(115,723)

Other assets

457

612

(6,006)

1,538

Accounts payable

8,473

1,543

12,128

3,849

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

15,203

4,662

37,155

9,353

Accrued compensation

41,033

12,329

64,586

5,636

Contract liabilities

95,230

85,957

267,750

130,266

Operating lease liabilities

(7,379)

(3,738)

(21,773)

(14,624)

Net cash provided by operating activities

62,233

45,505

296,954

115,696

Cash flows from investing activities:






Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash





(180,370)


Purchases of marketable securities

(84,340)

(107,318)

(164,989)

(861,252)

Sales of marketable securities





28,986


Maturities of marketable securities

83,756

166,599

488,538

627,309

Purchases of strategic investments





(5,300)

(15,500)

Purchases of other investments





(3,241)


Purchases of property and equipment

(18,251)

(29,975)

(82,395)

(72,046)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(18,835)

29,306

81,229

(321,489)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of initial purchasers' discounts and transaction costs

677,370



677,370


Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes

(31,395)



(31,395)


Repayments of convertible senior notes

(384,199)



(384,199)


Payment of revolving credit facility costs

(2,453)



(2,453)


Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement and ESPP purchase

(125,186)

(41,216)

(372,463)

(166,504)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

9,322

9,914

24,305

72,177

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan





29,859

23,872

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

143,459

(31,302)

(58,976)

(70,455)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,214

(137)

5,646

(447)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

191,071

43,372

324,853

(276,695)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1)

375,265

198,111

241,483

518,178

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1)

$

566,336

$

241,483

$

566,336

$

241,483

(1) $0.3 million of restricted cash was included in Other assets—noncurrent at January 31, 2021 and Prepaid expenses and other current assets at January 31, 2020.

DOCUSIGN, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin: 

Three Months Ended
January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP gross profit

$

329,318

$

206,820

$

1,088,989

$

730,737

Add: Stock-based compensation

12,648

7,777

42,658

28,585

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

3,196

1,348

11,052

5,704

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

1,454

668

5,904

2,577

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

346,616

$

216,613

$

1,148,603

$

767,603

GAAP gross margin

76

%

75

%

75

%

75

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

4

%

4

%

4

%

4

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

80

%

79

%

79

%

79

%








GAAP subscription gross profit

$

336,868

$

209,960

$

1,121,405

$

754,532

Add: Stock-based compensation

6,138

3,951

20,793

12,882

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

3,196

1,348

11,052

5,704

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

679

285

2,862

1,054

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

$

346,881

$

215,544

$

1,156,112

$

774,172

GAAP subscription gross margin

82

%

81

%

81

%

82

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

3

%

3

%

3

%

2

%

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

85

%

84

%

84

%

84

%








GAAP professional services and other gross loss

$

(7,550)

$

(3,140)

$

(32,416)

$

(23,795)

Add: Stock-based compensation

6,510

3,826

21,865

15,703

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

775

383

3,042

1,523

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit (loss)

$

(265)

$

1,069

$

(7,509)

$

(6,569)

GAAP professional services and other gross margin

(37)

%

(19)

%

(45)

%

(43)

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

36

%

25

%

35

%

31

%

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin

(1)

%

6

%

(10)

%

(12)

%


Reconciliation of operating expenses:

Three Months Ended
January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP sales and marketing

$

221,896

$

161,326

$

798,625

$

591,379

Less: Stock-based compensation

(37,190)

(26,170)

(131,041)

(94,863)

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

(3,390)

(2,911)

(14,566)

(12,013)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(3,198)

(1,413)

(14,190)

(7,023)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses





(186)


Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

178,118

$

130,832

$

638,642

$

477,480

GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue

51

%

59

%

55

%

61

%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue

41

%

48

%

44

%

49

%








GAAP research and development

$

80,135

$

52,094

$

271,522

$

185,552

Less: Stock-based compensation

(20,328)

(12,252)

(65,890)

(43,211)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(2,012)

(636)

(7,329)

(3,524)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

57,795

$

39,206

$

198,303

$

138,817

GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue

19

%

19

%

19

%

19

%

Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue

13

%

14

%

14

%

14

%








GAAP general and administrative

$

52,184

$

35,753

$

192,697

$

147,315

Less: Stock-based compensation

(13,473)

(9,406)

(47,288)

(39,745)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(2,612)

(540)

(6,619)

(3,596)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses





(7,776)


Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

36,099

$

25,807

$

131,014

$

103,974

GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue

12

%

12

%

13

%

15

%

Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue

9

%

9

%

9

%

11

%


Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:

Three Months Ended
January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP loss from operations

$

(24,897)

$

(42,353)

$

(173,855)

$

(193,509)

Add: Stock-based compensation

83,639

55,605

286,877

206,404

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

6,586

4,259

25,618

17,717

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

9,276

3,257

34,042

16,720

Add: Acquisition-related expenses





7,962


Non-GAAP income from operations

$

74,604

$

20,768

$

180,644

$

47,332

GAAP operating margin

(6)

%

(15)

%

(12)

%

(20)

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

23

%

23

%

24

%

25

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

17

%

8

%

12

%

5

%


Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended
January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP net loss

$

(72,412)

$

(47,407)

$

(243,267)

$

(208,359)

Add: Stock-based compensation

83,639

55,605

286,877

206,404

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

6,586

4,259

25,618

17,717

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

9,276

3,257

34,042

16,720

Add: Acquisition-related expenses





7,962


Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

7,173

6,742

28,001

26,389

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

33,752



33,752


Add: Tax expense related to intercompany IP transfer(1)

9,294



9,294


Non-GAAP net income

$

77,308

$

22,456

$

182,279

$

58,871








Numerator:






Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

77,308

$

22,456

$

182,279

$

58,871

Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes

617



617


Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

77,925

$

22,456

$

182,896

$

58,871








Denominator:






Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

188,717

180,859

185,760

176,704

Effect of dilutive securities

19,797

12,869

17,929

14,094

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

208,514

193,728

203,689

190,798








GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.38)

$

(0.26)

$

(1.31)

$

(1.18)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

0.41

0.12

0.98

0.33

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

0.37

0.12

0.90

0.31

(1)        Represents net change in tax liabilities related to an intercompany IP transfer


Computation of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended
January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

62,233

$

45,505

$

296,954

$

115,696

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(18,251)

(29,975)

(82,395)

(72,046)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

43,982

15,530

214,559

43,650

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(18,835)

29,306

81,229

(321,489)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

$

143,459

$

(31,302)

$

(58,976)

$

(70,455)


Computation of billings:

Three Months Ended
January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

430,898

$

274,895

$

1,453,047

$

973,971

Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period

800,940

522,201

800,940

522,201

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period

(702,691)

(435,898)

(522,201)

(390,887)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period

26,808

20,805

15,082

13,436

Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period

(21,021)

(15,082)

(21,021)

(15,082)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable contributed by acquisitions





6,589


Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions





(9,344)


Non-GAAP billings

$

534,934

$

366,921

$

1,723,092

$

1,103,639

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

Also from this source

DocuSign to Host Virtual Financial Analyst Day on Wednesday,...

DocuSign to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics