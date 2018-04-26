DocuSign Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "DOCU" on April 27, 2018, and the offering is expected to close on May 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, DocuSign has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,255,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are additional book-running managers, and JMP Securities, Piper Jaffray and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866- 803-9204, or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DocuSign

Founded in 2003, DocuSign® offers the leading e-signature solution as part of its broader platform for automating the agreement process. Today, DocuSign's cloud-based platform enables more than 370,000 companies and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries to accelerate business and simplify life.

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

media@docusign.com

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300637809.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

