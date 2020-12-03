DocuSign Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.

"As companies accelerate the digital transformation of their business and agreement processes, DocuSign's role as an essential cloud platform continues to grow," said Dan Springer, DocuSign CEO. "Our Q3 results reflect that tailwind, as well as the immediate and long-term value that customers see from eSignature and our broader Agreement Cloud."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $382.9 million , an increase of 53% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $366.6 million , an increase of 54% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $16.3 million , an increase of 43% year-over-year.

was , an increase of 53% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was , an increase of 54% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was , an increase of 43% year-over-year. Billings were $440.4 million , an increase of 63% year-over-year.

were , an increase of 63% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 74% compared to 75% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79% in both comparative periods.

was 74% compared to 75% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 79% in both comparative periods. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.31 on 186 million shares outstanding compared to $0.26 on 178 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

was on 186 million shares outstanding compared to on 178 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.22 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $0.11 on 191 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

was on 206 million shares outstanding compared to on 191 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $57.4 million compared to $1.9 million net cash used in operating activities in the same period last year.

was compared to net cash used in operating activities in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $38.1 million compared to negative $14.1 million in the same period last year.

was compared to negative in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $675.6 million at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

DocuSign Agreement Cloud 2020 Product Release 3 . DocuSign announced more than a dozen new product capabilities to help customers get remote work done faster and easier. This includes:

. DocuSign announced more than a dozen new product capabilities to help customers get remote work done faster and easier. This includes: eSignature for Slack which enables users to send and sign important documents from directly within Slack;

which enables users to send and sign important documents from directly within Slack;

Drawing which streamlines processes by enabling a sender or signer to upload an image and leave free-form markups on the image;

which streamlines processes by enabling a sender or signer to upload an image and leave free-form markups on the image;

Agreement Actions which allow admins to easily configure rules to automate common post-signature actions; and

which allow admins to easily configure rules to automate common post-signature actions; and

iOS App Updates which includes an improved user experience and new features (including drag-and-drop tagging) for DocuSign's eSignature app for iOS.

which includes an improved user experience and new features (including drag-and-drop tagging) for DocuSign's eSignature app for iOS. New Products. DocuSign continues to expand the Agreement Cloud with new products that make agreement processes smarter, faster, and more secure.

DocuSign continues to expand the Agreement Cloud with new products that make agreement processes smarter, faster, and more secure. DocuSign Analyzer helps customers negotiate better agreements, faster. It applies the AI-powered advanced contract analytics of DocuSign Insight to incoming contracts, accelerating contract review and negotiation while helping to manage risk.

helps customers negotiate better agreements, faster. It applies the AI-powered advanced contract analytics of DocuSign Insight to incoming contracts, accelerating contract review and negotiation while helping to manage risk.

DocuSign CLM+ adds AI-driven analytics from DocuSign Analyzer and Insight to DocuSign's market-leading CLM solution. This combination empowers organizations to automate manual tasks, orchestrate complex workflows and eliminate unnecessary risks intelligently by embedding analytics and machine learning across every stage of the agreement lifecycle.

adds AI-driven analytics from DocuSign Analyzer and Insight to DocuSign's market-leading CLM solution. This combination empowers organizations to automate manual tasks, orchestrate complex workflows and eliminate unnecessary risks intelligently by embedding analytics and machine learning across every stage of the agreement lifecycle.

DocuSign Monitor helps protect agreements with round-the-clock activity tracking. It uses advanced analytics to provide near real-time alerts—empowering security teams to detect unusual account activity, investigate incidents and respond to verified threats.

helps protect agreements with round-the-clock activity tracking. It uses advanced analytics to provide near real-time alerts—empowering security teams to detect unusual account activity, investigate incidents and respond to verified threats.

DocuSign Quote Gen for Salesforce CPQ+ allows Salesforce CPQ customers to leverage Gen for Salesforce as their document-generation solution within CPQ+.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

▪ Quarter ending January 31, 2021 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $404 to $408 Subscription revenue $384 to $388 Billings $512 to $522 Non-GAAP gross margin 78% to 80% Non-GAAP sales and marketing 42% to 44% Non-GAAP research and development 14% to 16% Non-GAAP general and administrative 9% to 11% Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense) $(1) to $1 Provision for income taxes $2 to $3 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210

▪ Year ending January 31, 2021 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $1,426 to $1,430 Subscription revenue $1,355 to $1,359 Billings $1,700 to $1,710 Non-GAAP gross margin 78% to 80% Non-GAAP sales and marketing 44% to 46% Non-GAAP research and development 13% to 15% Non-GAAP general and administrative 9% to 11% Non-GAAP interest and other income $3 to $5 Provision for income taxes $7 to $8 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 200 to 205

The company has not reconciled its expectations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on December 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) December 17, 2020 using the passcode 13713254.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2020. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and enhancements to it, additions to the Agreement Cloud suite of products, and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and integration of Seal Software and Liveoak Technologies. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks include, among other things, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations as well as the businesses of our customers and partners and the economy as a whole; our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationship with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for, execute on, integrate the operations of and realize the anticipated benefits of potential acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to satisfy our liquidity needs; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 filed on March 27, 2020, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed on September 4, 2020, and other filings that we make from time to time with the with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible senior notes issued in September 2018, acquisition-related expenses, and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:













Subscription $ 366,617



$ 238,072



$ 971,182



$ 660,341

Professional services and other 16,306



11,430



50,967



38,735

Total revenue 382,923



249,502



1,022,149



699,076

Cost of revenue:













Subscription 69,905



43,178



186,645



115,769

Professional services and other 27,926



18,786



75,833



59,390

Total cost of revenue 97,831



61,964



262,478



175,159

Gross profit 285,092



187,538



759,671



523,917

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 209,944



149,231



576,729



430,053

Research and development 73,362



48,758



191,387



133,458

General and administrative 50,256



33,546



140,513



111,562

Total operating expenses 333,562



231,535



908,629



675,073

Loss from operations (48,470)



(43,997)



(148,958)



(151,156)

Interest expense (7,769)



(7,364)



(23,013)



(21,793)

Interest income and other income (expense), net (311)



5,801



6,032



15,549

Loss before provision for income taxes (56,550)



(45,560)



(165,939)



(157,400)

Provision for income taxes 1,941



1,038



4,916



3,552

Net loss $ (58,491)



$ (46,598)



$ (170,855)



$ (160,952)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.31)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.92)



$ (0.92)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 186,423



178,314



184,767



175,303

















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue—subscription $ 5,777



$ 3,534



$ 14,655



$ 8,931

Cost of revenue—professional services and other 6,005



3,616



15,355



11,877

Sales and marketing 36,881



24,649



93,851



68,693

Research and development 18,896



11,679



45,562



30,959

General and administrative 13,361



9,258



33,815



30,339



DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







(in thousands) October 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 374,984



$ 241,203

Investments—current 223,590



414,939

Restricted cash 281



280

Accounts receivable, net 261,085



237,841

Contract assets—current 22,477



12,502

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,343



37,125

Total current assets 929,760



943,890

Investments—noncurrent 76,782



239,729

Property and equipment, net 159,652



128,293

Operating lease right-of-use assets 160,362



149,833

Goodwill 348,504



194,882

Intangible assets, net 128,414



56,500

Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 225,115



153,333

Other assets—noncurrent 22,530



24,678

Total assets $ 2,051,119



$ 1,891,138

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 32,309



$ 28,144

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,752



54,344

Accrued compensation 114,221



83,189

Contract liabilities—current 686,185



507,560

Operating lease liabilities—current 30,633



20,728

Total current liabilities 923,100



693,965

Convertible senior notes, net 486,149



465,321

Contract liabilities—noncurrent 14,717



11,478

Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 169,078



162,432

Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 7,974



4,920

Other liabilities—noncurrent 24,069



6,695

Total liabilities 1,625,087



1,344,811

Stockholders' equity





Common stock 19



18

Treasury stock (1,048)



—

Additional paid-in capital 1,736,241



1,685,167

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,140)



(1,673)

Accumulated deficit (1,308,040)



(1,137,185)

Total stockholders' equity 426,032



546,327

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,051,119



$ 1,891,138



DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (58,491)



$ (46,598)



$ (170,855)



$ (160,952)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 19,479



12,655



51,455



36,916

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 25,593



18,211



70,787



49,360

Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 7,044



6,645



20,828



19,647

Non-cash operating lease costs 6,963



4,980



20,082



13,843

Stock-based compensation expense 80,920



52,736



203,238



150,799

Deferred income taxes (766)



14



(1,050)



42

Other 1,699



229



1,206



(2,142)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (36,583)



(20,812)



(11,429)



15,084

Contract assets (5,460)



(2,318)



(3,890)



(7,223)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,553



(341)



(1,835)



(2,036)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (52,225)



(27,899)



(144,639)



(77,800)

Other assets (331)



(33)



(6,463)



926

Accounts payable (2,620)



718



3,655



2,306

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,242



(9,811)



21,952



4,691

Accrued compensation 688



(9,120)



23,553



(6,693)

Contract liabilities 65,034



22,563



172,520



44,309

Operating lease liabilities (7,296)



(3,688)



(14,394)



(10,886)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 57,443



(1,869)



234,721



70,191

Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash —



—



(180,370)



—

Purchases of marketable securities (68,982)



(223,048)



(80,649)



(753,934)

Sales of marketable securities —



—



28,986



—

Maturities of marketable securities 103,366



216,261



404,782



460,710

Purchases of strategic investments (5,300)



—



(5,300)



(15,500)

Purchases of other investments —



—



(3,241)



—

Purchases of property and equipment (19,393)



(12,280)



(64,144)



(42,071)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,691



(19,067)



100,064



(350,795)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (113,417)



(39,310)



(247,277)



(125,288)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,945



19,815



14,983



62,263

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 16,269



13,309



29,859



23,872

Net cash used in financing activities (95,203)



(6,186)



(202,435)



(39,153)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,208)



810



1,432



(310)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (29,277)



(26,312)



133,782



(320,067)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 404,542



224,423



241,483



518,178

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 375,265



$ 198,111



$ 375,265



$ 198,111



DOCUSIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:









Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit $ 285,092



$ 187,538



$ 759,671



$ 523,917

Add: Stock-based compensation 11,782



7,150



30,010



20,808

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,376



1,348



7,856



4,356

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,676



715



4,450



1,908

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 301,926



$ 196,751



$ 801,987



$ 550,989

GAAP gross margin 74 %

75 %

74 %

75 % Non-GAAP adjustments 5 %

4 %

4 %

4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 79 %

79 %

78 %

79 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 296,712



$ 194,894



$ 784,537



$ 544,572

Add: Stock-based compensation 5,777



3,534



14,655



8,931

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,376



1,348



7,856



4,356

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 722



337



2,183



769

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 306,587



$ 200,113



$ 809,231



$ 558,628

GAAP subscription gross margin 81 %

82 %

81 %

82 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

2 %

2 %

3 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 84 %

84 %

83 %

85 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (11,620)



$ (7,356)



$ (24,866)



$ (20,655)

Add: Stock-based compensation 6,005



3,616



15,355



11,877

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 954



378



2,267



1,139

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (4,661)



$ (3,362)



$ (7,244)



$ (7,639)

GAAP professional services and other gross margin (71) %

(64) %

(49) %

(53) % Non-GAAP adjustments 42 %

35 %

35 %

33 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (29) %

(29) %

(14) %

(20) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP sales and marketing $ 209,944



$ 149,231



$ 576,729



$ 430,053

Less: Stock-based compensation (36,881)



(24,649)



(93,851)



(68,693)

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,981)



(2,957)



(11,176)



(9,102)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses —



—



(186)



—

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (4,125)



(1,682)



(10,992)



(5,610)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 164,957



$ 119,943



$ 460,524



$ 346,648

GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 55 %

60 %

56 %

62 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 43 %

48 %

45 %

50 %















GAAP research and development $ 73,362



$ 48,758



$ 191,387



$ 133,458

Less: Stock-based compensation (18,896)



(11,679)



(45,562)



(30,959)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,752)



(712)



(5,317)



(2,888)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 52,714



$ 36,367



$ 140,508



$ 99,611

GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 19 %

20 %

19 %

19 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 14 %

15 %

14 %

14 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 50,256



$ 33,546



$ 140,513



$ 111,562

Less: Stock-based compensation (13,361)



(9,258)



(33,815)



(30,339)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses (336)



—



(7,776)



—

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,406)



(735)



(4,007)



(3,057)

Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 35,153



$ 23,553



$ 94,915



$ 78,166

GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 13 %

13 %

14 %

16 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 9 %

9 %

9 %

11 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP loss from operations $ (48,470)



$ (43,997)



$ (148,958)



$ (151,156)

Add: Stock-based compensation 80,920



52,736



203,238



150,799

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 7,357



4,305



19,032



13,458

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 336



—



7,962



—

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 8,959



3,844



24,766



13,463

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 49,102



$ 16,888



$ 106,040



$ 26,564

GAAP operating margin (13) %

(18) %

(15) %

(22) % Non-GAAP adjustments 26 %

25 %

25 %

26 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13 %

7 %

10 %

4 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net loss $ (58,491)



$ (46,598)



$ (170,855)



$ (160,952)

Add: Stock-based compensation 80,920



52,736



203,238



150,799

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 7,357



4,305



19,032



13,458

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 336



—



7,962



—

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 8,959



3,844



24,766



13,463

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,044



6,645



20,828



19,647

Non-GAAP net income $ 46,125



$ 20,932



$ 104,971



$ 36,415

















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 46,125



$ 20,932



$ 104,971



$ 36,415

















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 186,423



178,314



184,767



175,303

Effect of dilutive securities 19,425



12,478



17,623



14,503

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 205,848



190,792



202,390



189,806

















GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.31)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.92)



$ (0.92)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.25



0.12



0.57



0.21

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.22



0.11



0.52



0.19



Computation of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,443



$ (1,869)



$ 234,721



$ 70,191

Less: Purchases of property and equipment (19,393)



(12,280)



(64,144)



(42,071)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 38,050



$ (14,149)



$ 170,577



$ 28,120

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 9,691



$ (19,067)



$ 100,064



$ (350,795)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (95,203)



$ (6,186)



$ (202,435)



$ (39,153)



Computation of billings:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 382,923



$ 249,502



$ 1,022,149



$ 699,076

Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 702,691



435,898



702,691



435,898

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (638,790)



(412,953)



(522,201)



(390,887)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 20,395



17,757



15,082



13,436

Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (26,808)



(20,805)



(26,808)



(20,805)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable by acquisitions —



—



6,589



—

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions —



—



(9,344)



—

Non-GAAP billings $ 440,411



$ 269,399



$ 1,188,158



$ 736,718



SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.