Docusign Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will be accessible on Docusign's website at investor.docusign.com prior to its webcast.

"Docusign delivered powerful new innovation for customers highlighted by new capabilities to its Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") platform," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "In Q3, early IAM momentum outpaced expectations, and we continued to drive improvement in our core business with strong revenue growth and operating profit."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $754.8 million , an 8% year-over-year increase. Subscription revenue was $734.7 million , an 8% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $20.1 million , an 11% year-over-year increase.





was , an 8% year-over-year increase. Subscription revenue was , an 8% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was , an 11% year-over-year increase. Billings were $752.3 million , a 9% year-over-year increase.





were , a 9% year-over-year increase. GAAP gross margin was 79.3% compared to 79.6% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.5% compared to 83.0% in the same period last year.





was 79.3% compared to 79.6% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.5% compared to 83.0% in the same period last year. GAAP net income per basic share was $0.31 on 204 million shares outstanding compared to $0.19 on 204 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.





was on 204 million shares outstanding compared to on 204 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.30 on 209 million shares outstanding compared to $0.19 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.





was on 209 million shares outstanding compared to on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.90 on 209 million shares outstanding compared to $0.79 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.





was on 209 million shares outstanding compared to on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $234.3 million compared to $264.2 million in the same period last year.





was compared to in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $210.7 million compared to $240.3 million in the same period last year.





was compared to in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.





were at the end of the quarter. Repurchases of common stock were $172.7 million compared to $75.0 million in the same period last year.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Key Business Highlights:

IAM Product Releases and Highlights: Docusign announced new product capabilities to its IAM platform. Highlights from recent product releases include:

Docusign Navigator: Lexion's AI capabilities were released to the IAM platform, including the ability to surface insights from a more extensive array of agreement types. Additionally, Navigator now includes the ability to import documents from third-party partners including Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. Also, Navigator now has an upgraded search experience that includes predictive type-ahead functionality, more filters, and the ability to export results.





Lexion's AI capabilities were released to the IAM platform, including the ability to surface insights from a more extensive array of agreement types. Additionally, Navigator now includes the ability to import documents from third-party partners including Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. Also, Navigator now has an upgraded search experience that includes predictive type-ahead functionality, more filters, and the ability to export results. Docusign IAM with Maestro and App Center Global Expansion: IAM with Docusign Maestro and IAM App Center availability expanded globally in the third fiscal quarter after the initial launch in the US, Canada , and Australia in May.

Contract Lifecycle Management ("CLM") Product Releases and Highlights:

Docusign CLM Connector for SAP Ariba: Docusign Connector for SAP Ariba automates workflows to help businesses accelerate time to value and eliminate friction in source-to-pay agreement processes.





Docusign Connector for SAP Ariba automates workflows to help businesses accelerate time to value and eliminate friction in source-to-pay agreement processes. AI-assisted Contract Review for CLM : Incorporating Lexion's AI technology, AI-assisted review was launched with availability for Microsoft Word allowing for AI-generated markups, language recommendations, and generative Q&A.





: Incorporating Lexion's AI technology, AI-assisted review was launched with availability for Microsoft Word allowing for AI-generated markups, language recommendations, and generative Q&A. 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader: For the fifth year in a row, Docusign was named a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Manager report by Gartner, Inc.

Developer Ecosystem:

Docusign Discover 2024: On November 20 , Docusign held its first-ever agreement management ecosystem event, connecting customers, partners, and developers. Discover showcased Docusign IAM integrations with Microsoft, SAP, and Workday, and provided workshops and a virtual hackathon for developers to build across the entire agreement lifecycle. Docusign for Developers was also introduced as a suite of developer tools that partners will use to build apps powered by the IAM platform.





On , Docusign held its first-ever agreement management ecosystem event, connecting customers, partners, and developers. Discover showcased Docusign IAM integrations with Microsoft, SAP, and Workday, and provided workshops and a virtual hackathon for developers to build across the entire agreement lifecycle. Docusign for Developers was also introduced as a suite of developer tools that partners will use to build apps powered by the IAM platform. Copilot for Microsoft 365 Integration: Integration with Microsoft 365 allows agreements to be searchable by Copilot, the AI-powered chatbot available to Microsoft customers. Users across HR, Sales, Procurement, Legal, and more can use the Copilot for M365 integration to ask Copilot for outstanding agreements or agreement status using AI-powered chat experiences.

Guidance

The company currently expects the following guidance:

Quarter ending January 31, 2025 (in millions, except percentages): Total revenue $758 to $762 Subscription revenue $741 to $745 Billings $870 to $880 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.0 % to 82.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 27.5 % to 28.5 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 209 to 214

Fiscal Year ending January 31, 2025 (in millions, except percentages): Total revenue $2,959 to $2,963 Subscription revenue $2,885 to $2,889 Billings $3,056 to $3,066 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.9 % to 82.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 29.5 % to 29.7 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 210 to 212

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by many factors, including the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on December 5, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Docusign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will also be accessible on Docusign's website prior to the webcast. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (EST) December 19, 2024 using the passcode 13750095.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.6 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2024. Docusign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:

Docusign Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Docusign Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our financial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release also include, among other things, statements under "Guidance" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits, rollout and customer demand of the Docusign IAM platform. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, volatile interest rates, and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and maintain or increase future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plans; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, including our ability to successfully incorporate generative artificial intelligence into our existing and future products; our ability to successfully execute our technical developments, go-to-market and sales strategy for our IAM platform; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 filed on March 21, 2024, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, which we expect to file on December 6, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings can be used to measure our periodic performance, when taking into consideration the timing aspects of customer renewals, which represents a large component of our business. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:













Subscription $ 734,693

$ 682,352

$ 2,143,542

$ 1,991,026 Professional services and other 20,127

18,069

56,945

58,470 Total revenue 754,820

700,421

2,200,487

2,049,496 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 134,587

114,227

393,561

339,354 Professional services and other 21,950

28,418

67,887

85,360 Total cost of revenue 156,537

142,645

461,448

424,714 Gross profit 598,283

557,776

1,739,039

1,624,782 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 290,597

292,473

859,705

867,916 Research and development 151,101

136,640

432,992

387,964 General and administrative 97,555

108,215

277,162

316,910 Restructuring and other related charges —

710

29,721

30,293 Total operating expenses 539,253

538,038

1,599,580

1,603,083 Income from operations 59,030

19,738

139,459

21,699 Interest expense (462)

(1,577)

(1,150)

(5,135) Interest income and other income, net 13,006

17,673

41,745

47,373 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 71,574

35,834

180,054

63,937 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,151

(2,971)

(804,340)

17,198 Net income $ 62,423

$ 38,805

$ 984,394

$ 46,739 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:







Basic $ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 4.81

$ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.19

$ 4.69

$ 0.23 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:







Basic 203,567

204,456

204,674

203,609 Diluted 208,706

208,054

209,755

208,317















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue—subscription $ 14,862

$ 13,705

$ 44,636

$ 38,143 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 4,765

7,343

14,465

21,359 Sales and marketing 49,347

53,715

154,396

150,604 Research and development 53,184

48,310

150,816

129,458 General and administrative 31,070

36,337

91,239

111,271 Restructuring and other related charges —

8

4,836

4,996

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands) October 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 610,870

$ 797,060 Investments—current 331,506

248,402 Accounts receivable, net 300,444

439,299 Contract assets—current 13,645

15,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,412

66,984 Total current assets 1,331,877

1,567,667 Investments—noncurrent 112,805

121,977 Property and equipment, net 278,623

245,173 Operating lease right-of-use assets 113,365

123,188 Goodwill 455,678

353,138 Intangible assets, net 83,307

50,905 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 445,987

409,627 Deferred tax assets—noncurrent 816,538

2,031 Other assets—noncurrent 132,028

97,584 Total assets $ 3,770,208

$ 2,971,290 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 18,144

$ 19,029 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 94,591

104,037 Accrued compensation 158,779

195,266 Contract liabilities—current 1,307,749

1,320,059 Operating lease liabilities—current 19,507

22,230 Total current liabilities 1,598,770

1,660,621 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 22,931

21,980 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 111,132

120,823 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 19,303

16,795 Other liabilities—noncurrent 28,695

21,332 Total liabilities 1,780,831

1,841,551 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

21 Treasury stock (2,871)

(2,164) Additional paid-in capital 3,225,481

2,821,461 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,682)

(19,360) Accumulated deficit (1,209,571)

(1,670,219) Total stockholders' equity 1,989,377

1,129,739 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,770,208

$ 2,971,290

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 62,423

$ 38,805

$ 984,394

$ 46,739 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 27,569

23,324

79,097

71,429 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 61,264

49,399

172,731

147,781 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 138

1,227

415

3,722 Non-cash operating lease costs 4,601

4,768

14,463

16,499 Stock-based compensation expense 153,228

159,418

460,388

455,831 Deferred income taxes 6,675

3,845

(817,886)

7,265 Other 1,149

(571)

6,472

(1,353) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 7,120

53,099

130,691

152,902 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,767

6,463

(8,300)

(7,957) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (83,293)

(63,154)

(214,548)

(176,510) Other assets (1,060)

(5,586)

(16,118)

(14,019) Accounts payable 10,061

11,205

(1,514)

(9,089) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,014

(7,792)

(7,146)

2,372 Accrued compensation (21,226)

(1,056)

(41,128)

(4,368) Contract liabilities 95

(3,582)

(16,431)

36,876 Operating lease liabilities (4,199)

(5,635)

(16,220)

(19,292) Net cash provided by operating activities 234,326

264,177

709,360

708,828 Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash —

—

(143,611)

— Purchases of marketable securities (110,296)

(28,974)

(333,537)

(203,346) Maturities of marketable securities 90,211

87,500

265,834

251,517 Purchases of strategic and other investments —

(400)

(625)

(520) Purchases of property and equipment (23,613)

(23,841)

(68,646)

(70,277) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43,698)

34,285

(280,585)

(22,626) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayments of convertible senior notes —

(37,083)

—

(37,083) Repurchases of common stock (172,665)

(75,035)

(521,803)

(145,515) Settlement of capped calls, net of related costs —

—

—

23,688 Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (51,051)

(35,615)

(132,134)

(98,296) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,257

12,375

11,346

13,207 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 15,124

14,604

35,314

32,994 Net cash used in financing activities (198,335)

(120,754)

(607,277)

(211,005) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 438

(7,187)

(2,239)

(4,897) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,269)

170,521

(180,741)

470,300 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 628,027

1,022,980

801,499

723,201 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 620,758

$ 1,193,501

$ 620,758

$ 1,193,501 (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $9.9 million and $4.4 million at October 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP gross profit $ 598,283

$ 557,776

$ 1,739,039

$ 1,624,782 Add: Stock-based compensation 19,627

21,048

59,101

59,502 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,566

2,070

8,703

6,787 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 894

537

2,733

1,925 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

—

—

721 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 622,370

$ 581,431

$ 1,809,576

$ 1,693,717 GAAP gross margin 79.3 %

79.6 %

79.0 %

79.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3.2 %

3.4 %

3.2 %

3.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82.5 %

83.0 %

82.2 %

82.6 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 600,106

$ 568,125

$ 1,749,981

$ 1,651,672 Add: Stock-based compensation 14,862

13,705

44,636

38,143 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,566

2,070

8,703

6,787 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 574

301

1,961

1,232 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

—

—

505 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 619,108

$ 584,201

$ 1,805,281

$ 1,698,339 GAAP subscription gross margin 81.7 %

83.3 %

81.6 %

83.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2.6 %

2.3 %

2.6 %

2.3 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 84.3 %

85.6 %

84.2 %

85.3 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (1,823)

$ (10,349)

$ (10,942)

$ (26,890) Add: Stock-based compensation 4,765

7,343

14,465

21,359 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 320

236

772

693 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

—

—

216 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit $ 3,262

$ (2,770)

$ 4,295

$ (4,622) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (9.1) %

(57.3) %

(19.2) %

(46.0) % Non-GAAP adjustments 25.3 %

42.0 %

26.7 %

38.1 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin 16.2 %

(15.3) %

7.5 %

(7.9) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP sales and marketing $ 290,597

$ 292,473

$ 859,705

$ 867,916 Less: Stock-based compensation (49,347)

(53,715)

(154,396)

(150,604) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,354)

(2,629)

(9,096)

(7,888) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,618)

(875)

(5,351)

(3,945) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

—

—

(2,171) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 236,278

$ 235,254

$ 690,862

$ 703,308 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 38.4 %

41.8 %

39.1 %

42.3 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 31.3 %

33.6 %

31.4 %

34.3 %















GAAP research and development $ 151,101

$ 136,640

$ 432,992

$ 387,964 Less: Stock-based compensation (53,184)

(48,310)

(150,816)

(129,458) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,273)

(876)

(5,592)

(3,671) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

—

—

(873) Non-GAAP research and development $ 96,644

$ 87,454

$ 276,584

$ 253,962 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 20.0 %

19.5 %

19.7 %

18.9 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 12.8 %

12.4 %

12.6 %

12.4 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 97,555

$ 108,215

$ 277,162

$ 316,910 Less: Stock-based compensation (31,070)

(36,337)

(91,239)

(111,271) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (489)

(564)

(1,774)

(1,541) Less: Acquisition-related expenses 376

—

(4,340)

— Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

—

—

(695) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 66,372

$ 71,314

$ 179,809

$ 203,403 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 12.9 %

15.4 %

12.6 %

15.4 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 8.8 %

10.2 %

8.1 %

9.9 %

Reconciliation of income from operations and operating margin:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP income from operations $ 59,030

$ 19,738

$ 139,459

$ 21,699 Add: Stock-based compensation 153,228

159,410

455,552

450,835 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,920

4,699

17,799

14,675 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,274

2,852

15,450

11,082 Add: Acquisition-related expenses (376)

—

4,340

— Add: Restructuring and other related charges —

710

29,721

30,293 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

—

—

4,460 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 223,076

$ 187,409

$ 662,321

$ 533,044 GAAP operating margin 7.8 %

2.8 %

6.3 %

1.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments 21.8 %

24.0 %

23.8 %

24.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin 29.6 %

26.8 %

30.1 %

26.0 %

Reconciliation of net income and net income per share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net income $ 62,423

$ 38,805

$ 984,394

$ 46,739 Add: Stock-based compensation 153,228

159,410

455,552

450,835 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,920

4,699

17,799

14,675 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,274

2,852

15,450

11,082 Add: Acquisition-related expenses (376)

—

4,340

— Add: Restructuring and other related charges —

710

29,721

30,293 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs —

1,250

—

4,149 Add: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments —

—

—

119 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

—

—

4,460 Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments (37,973)

(43,922)

(944,923)

(98,712) Non-GAAP net income $ 188,496

$ 163,804

$ 562,333

$ 463,640















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 188,496

$ 163,804

$ 562,333

$ 463,640 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes —

22

—

425 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 188,496

$ 163,826

$ 562,333

$ 464,065















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 203,567

204,456

204,674

203,609 Effect of dilutive securities 5,139

3,598

5,081

4,708 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 208,706

208,054

209,755

208,317















GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.31

$ 0.19

$ 4.81

$ 0.23 GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.19

$ 4.69

$ 0.23 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.93

$ 0.80

$ 2.75

$ 2.28 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.90

$ 0.79

$ 2.68

$ 2.23

Computation of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 234,326

$ 264,177

$ 709,360

$ 708,828 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (23,613)

(23,841)

(68,646)

(70,277) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 210,713

$ 240,336

$ 640,714

$ 638,551 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (43,698)

$ 34,285

$ (280,585)

$ (22,626) Net cash used in financing activities $ (198,335)

$ (120,754)

$ (607,277)

$ (211,005)

Computation of billings:

Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue $ 754,820

$ 700,421

$ 2,200,487

$ 2,049,496 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,332,828

1,228,174

1,332,828

1,228,174 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,334,461)

(1,233,894)

(1,343,792)

(1,191,269) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 17,461

22,358

20,189

16,615 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (18,341)

(25,253)

(18,341)

(25,253) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable by acquisitions —

—

53

— Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions —

—

(5,071)

— Non-GAAP billings $ 752,307

$ 691,806

$ 2,186,353

$ 2,077,763

