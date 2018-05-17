DocuSign Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

DocuSign, Inc.

16:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its first quarter fiscal 2019 results will be released on Thursday, June 7, 2018, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) June 21, 2018 using the passcode 13680300.

About DocuSign, Inc.
Founded in 2003, DocuSign® offers the leading e-signature solution as part of its broader platform for automating the agreement process. Today, DocuSign's cloud-based platform enables more than 370,000 companies and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries to accelerate business and simplify life. For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call 877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
415-489-1005
investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
media@docusign.com

Copyright 2003-2018. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all of its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP). All other marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-announces-timing-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2019-earnings-conference-call-300650476.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

Also from this source

May 02, 2018, 09:11 ET DocuSign Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full...

Apr 26, 2018, 20:13 ET DocuSign Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

DocuSign Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

News provided by

DocuSign, Inc.

16:05 ET