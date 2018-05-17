SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its first quarter fiscal 2019 results will be released on Thursday, June 7, 2018, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) June 21, 2018 using the passcode 13680300.
About DocuSign, Inc.
Founded in 2003, DocuSign® offers the leading e-signature solution as part of its broader platform for automating the agreement process. Today, DocuSign's cloud-based platform enables more than 370,000 companies and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries to accelerate business and simplify life. For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call 877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.
Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
415-489-1005
investors@docusign.com
Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
media@docusign.com
Copyright 2003-2018. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all of its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP). All other marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-announces-timing-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2019-earnings-conference-call-300650476.html
SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.
Share this article