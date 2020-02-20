DocuSign Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results will be released on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) March 26, 2020 using the passcode 13699284.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 560,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

media@docusign.com

