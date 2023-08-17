DocuSign Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

DocuSign, Inc.

17 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its second quarter fiscal 2024 results will be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) September 21, 2023 using the passcode 13740493.

About DocuSign
DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2023. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:
Investor Relations
[email protected] 

Media Relations:
Corporate Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

