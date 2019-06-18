DocuSign bolsters executive bench with new GC, Trâm Phi

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign announced today that Trâm Phi has joined as its new general counsel to build, lead and oversee legal affairs and risk management for the company. Phi brings more than 20 years of corporate legal and general counsel experience—including leading two technology IPOs—to her new role.

The appointment is the latest move by DocuSign to cement its executive leadership structure as it continues on its path to becoming a $1 billion company this fiscal year*. This growth is expected to be fueled by demand for the DocuSign Agreement Cloud—the recently announced suite of more than a dozen products and over 350 integrations for digitally transforming how organizations prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

"I've long been a fan of DocuSign's simplicity and impact on users, and I'm excited to join the company as it expands beyond its traditional eSignature solution and tackles the broader Agreement Cloud opportunity," said Phi. "As an attorney, I have seen first-hand how DocuSign has transformed the signing of legal agreements—and the opportunity the company has to automate and connect the other pre- and post-signing steps in the agreement process is clear."

"In our extensive search for a new GC, what stood out about Trâm was her passion for our mission, her experience building high-impact teams, and her firm commitment to collaboration. I cannot think of anyone more suited to the role, and we're thrilled that she's joining the team," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign.

Phi joins DocuSign just after its annual Momentum conference in San Francisco, where it demonstrated the industry's next must-have cloud to more than 1,500 customers, developers, and partners. The company, which also reported its Q1 FY 2020 earnings the week before that, recently surpassed the half-million paying customer milestone, and unveiled several new offerings as part of the DocuSign Summer '19 Release.

Prior to joining DocuSign, Phi served for nearly eight years as the chief legal officer for Bay Area-based cybersecurity company Imperva, Inc., where she led all legal and risk management activities. Before joining Imperva, Phi held general counsel roles at ArcSight and InVision Technologies. A native of Saigon, Vietnam, Phi graduated Summa Cum Laude from San Jose State University and received her Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of California Berkeley's School of Law, where she served on the California Law Review.

To learn more about career opportunities at DocuSign, please visit http://www.docusign.com/careers.

*Per billings guidance for year ending January 31, 2020 from DocuSign's Q1 FY2020 earnings.

