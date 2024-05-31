Docusign Completes Acquisition of Lexion to Accelerate Intelligent Agreement Management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Lexion , a leading AI-powered agreement management company. This strengthens Docusign's position in Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) and adds more AI-assisted capabilities to the Docusign IAM platform. The acquisition will bring richer insights and analysis to customers so they can speed up contract reviews and negotiations, easily locate information within documents, and automate processes.

"We can't wait to offer customers a winning combination of Lexion's AI innovation and Docusign IAM's smart, powerful platform," said Allan Thygesen, Chief Executive Officer at Docusign. "Docusign is already helping over 1.5 million customers around the world manage their agreements, and we plan to integrate Lexion's technology into Docusign solutions, including more advanced document understanding for contract reviews, negotiations, insights, analysis, and more."

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.5 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign IAM, companies can create, commit to, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and contract lifecycle management (CLM). Learn more at www.docusign.com .

