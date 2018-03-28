Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities will be additional book running managers, and JMP Securities, Piper Jaffray and William Blair will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 and from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DocuSign

Founded in 2003, DocuSign® offers an e-signature solution as part of its broader platform for automating the agreement process. Today DocuSign's cloud-based platform enables more than 350,000 companies and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries to accelerate and simplify the process of doing business.

Media Relations

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

media@docusign.com

Investor Relations

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

415.489.1005

annie.leschin@docusign.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-300621317.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

