DocuSign Launches New AI-Powered ID Verification Solution

News provided by

DocuSign, Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

New DocuSign feature applies AI to live video selfies to make process more convenient & prevent identity spoofing and deep-fakes  

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced the launch of its enhanced identity verification offering, Liveness Detection for ID Verification. Part of DocuSign's Identify portfolio, this new feature uses artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled biometric checks to confirm signers are who they say they are, are physically present at signing and that their IDs are valid.

Continue Reading

Identity verification is essential to establishing a trust relationship. Traditionally, it has been a cumbersome, in-person process. Using Liveness Detection for ID Verification, businesses can now easily, securely and remotely prevent the use of fake documents and the use of deep fakes or pre-recordings, as well as prevent identity spoofing. The global solution provides a critical capability for companies adopting identity-proofing as part of their onboarding workflows that improve trust, compliance and simplify the user experience. AI-enabled Liveness Detection for ID Verification delivers on our commitment to provide a secure intelligent agreement process. 

"At DocuSign, we don't believe in the false trade-off between either efficiency or risk," said Inhi Cho Suh, DocuSign President of Product & Technology. "We're infusing our entire product suite with AI to provide global customers with frictionless experiences that are smarter, easier and more trusted. Liveness Detection for ID Verification applies the power of artificial intelligence to live video selfies to provide the equivalent of face-to-face security without the inconvenience of showing up in person." 

Developed in partnership with Onfido, a global leader in automated identity verification, the new feature is tightly integrated with DocuSign's popular eSignature workflow, eliminating the need for users to use multiple platforms to complete secure agreements. The feature applies AI to live video selfies – taken by signers – to confirm that the signer taking the video matches the photo on their ID and that the face on the provided ID and the face in the selfie video match. Liveness Detection for ID Verification also confirms that there has been no spoofing detected, that the user was not using a fake webcam or an emulator, and that the signer is physically present at the time the video selfie was taken.

"With instances of identity fraud on the rise, it's never been more essential for businesses to ensure that their online customers are who they say they are," said Mike Tuchen, Chief Executive Officer of Onfido. "We're excited to partner with DocuSign, which aligns with our goal of preventing fraud while simplifying the identity verification process for organizations across the globe."

This enhancement to DocuSign's ID Verification solution is another step in the company's use of AI to strengthen its suite of agreement products. DocuSign recently announced the launch of Agreement Summarization, enabled by an integration with Azure's OpenAI Service, which simplifies the document review process by using AI to automatically surface the most critical components of a document, enabling signers to get a better grasp on key information in their agreement before they sign. This allows them to make more informed decisions faster, saving time in the review process.

Pricing and Availability: Liveness Detection for ID Verification is available globally and is offered to all existing ID Verification or ID Verification Premier customers. 

About DocuSign
DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

Media Relations
Megan Gregorio
[email protected] 

Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Also from this source

DocuSign welcomes American Express executive Anna Marrs to its Board of Directors

DocuSign Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.