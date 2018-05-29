DocuSign Launches New Developer Center as API Usage Doubles

Over the past year, DocuSign has seen 50% growth in new apps that integrate the API, reflecting the commitment that customers and partners have to incorporating e-signatures and aligned processes into their own apps and systems.

This growth is also demonstrated by the more than 80,000 developer sandboxes that are currently open on the DocuSign platform—almost double the number from 2017. And it contributes to the fact that the company now has more than 370,000 paying customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries.

DocuSign built its new Developer Center from the ground up to support its strategic commitment to this community—providing revamped requirements and a significantly improved user experience.

"Developers want easy, low-friction technology that will enable them to get up and running quickly—and they were looking for a better information architecture, greater discoverability and more how-to content and documentation from us," said Marie Huwe, vice president of Developer Programs and Evangelism at DocuSign. "The new Developer Center was built based on that direct feedback. We've also surfaced all of our APIs. Our goal is to make it even easier for developers to integrate our secure, trusted e-signature API directly into their apps and business processes; and take advantage of new APIs for specialized requirements as soon as they are available."

The redesigned Developer Center features new developer tools and API families, provides personalized code examples, features a redesigned information architecture, and includes a custom global search function that works across the entire site, among other improvements.

The new design also introduces new API products—such as the DocuSign Signature Appliance (DSA) and the DocuSign Trust Service Provider (TSP) partner program—in addition to the e-signature REST and SOAP APIs. These new products will provide more flexible, powerful solutions for developers.

Developers can visit the new DocuSign Developer Center and explore the improved UX and new features here: https://developers.docusign.com.

