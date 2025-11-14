Docusign Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management for the Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the Intelligent Agreement Management platform company, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM). This marks the sixth year in a row that Docusign has been recognized.

With the power of AI, Docusign helps organizations transform agreement data into insights and actions that boost productivity at every stage of the agreement process. Organizations worldwide trust Docusign CLM to accelerate time to revenue, maximize the value of every agreement, and reduce risk.

"We believe being recognized as a Leader for six consecutive years reflects Docusign's unmatched vision and proven ability to deliver on that vision for our customers," said Allan Thygesen, Docusign CEO. "For us, this underscores our strength in delivering real business impact with innovations built on our Intelligent Agreement Management platform."

Docusign is positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This recognition comes alongside other recent honors including Docusign being named the #1 Most Trustworthy Software and Telecommunications company in America by Newsweek and featured in Fortune's Future 50 list of companies with the greatest long-term growth prospect.

