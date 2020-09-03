DocuSign promotes Sheridan to lead international and welcomes Gaylor as new CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Agreement Cloud strategy to automate the agreement process for companies of all sizes around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today promoted chief financial officer Michael Sheridan to President of International, and announced board member and audit committee chair Cynthia Gaylor as the new CFO. The company also appointed Teresa Briggs and James Beer to its board of directors.

After more than five years as CFO, Sheridan will now focus on driving growth in DocuSign's $200+ million business outside the United States. The move reflects the vast commercial and consumer potential the company sees in international markets, which today account for over half its total addressable market, yet less than 20% of its total revenue.

The news expands the additional role Sheridan took on as GM of DocuSign's EMEA region at the start of the year. It also builds on his established career as the CFO of companies like FireEye, Facebook, IGN Entertainment (now part of News Corp.) and SonicWALL (now part of Dell).

As the new DocuSign CFO, Gaylor—who joined the board almost two years ago—will assume responsibility for the global finance organization and its overall strategy. She brings more than 25 years' experience in finance and capital markets to the role, as well as a background in strategy, operations, and a deep understanding of enterprise and consumer software. Most recently the CFO of Pivotal Software, Gaylor previously led corporate development at Twitter, and prior to that was a managing director in Morgan Stanley's technology group.

"Mike has played an increasingly important role in our EMEA business this year. On the back of his significant impact there—plus his extensive strategic track record at DocuSign and other technology companies—he will bring strong leadership and add great value to the critical growth initiatives we're planning across our international regions," said Dan Springer, DocuSign's CEO.

"In Cynthia, we have the ideal successor to Mike. As a public company CFO and someone with a strong background in technology and finance, she has already provided huge value to us as a board member. I know Cynthia will hit the ground running, and Mike and I looking forward to working closely with her as we continue to drive the business forward."

Speaking about today's news Sheridan thanked the board and Springer. "The chance to drive DocuSign's international growth is incredible. I'm looking forward to working with the entire team, and to partnering with Cynthia in her new role," he said.

Gaylor added, "When I joined the board in 2018, it was clear that DocuSign was best-in-class, with a vast opportunity in e-signature and beyond. Watching the company articulate its Agreement Cloud vision over the past two years, and begin to deliver on it, has been remarkable. I am inspired by DocuSign's ambitious goals and the chance to continue scaling the company. I'm also thrilled to join the exceptional finance team and help DocuSign become an increasingly essential cloud software platform."

In terms of the board appointments, Briggs—who is assuming the role of audit committee chair—brings a wealth of experience from Deloitte, and relevant board experience at ServiceNow and Snowflake. For his part, Beer has extensive executive experience at companies like American Airlines, McKesson, Symantec and Atlassian, all of which will help DocuSign as it continues to scale.

