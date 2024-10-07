DocuSign Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and MDU Resources Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign Inc. (NASD:DOCU) will replace MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the S&P MidCap 400, and MDU Resources Group will replace Chuy's Holdings Inc. (NASD:CHUY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, October 11. S&P 500 constituent Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is acquiring Chuy's Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. MDU Resources announced its intention to spin-off a company later this month.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Oct 11, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

DocuSign

DOCU

Information Technology

Oct 11, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

MDU Resources Group

MDU

Industrials

Oct 11, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

MDU Resources Group

MDU

Industrials

Oct 11, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Chuy's Holdings

CHUY

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

