DocuSign to Present at the 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference

News provided by

DocuSign, Inc.

May 23, 2019, 16:05 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that Michael Sheridan, CFO will be presenting at the 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. BST / 1:15 a.m. PT/ 4:15 a.m. ET at The May Fair Hotel in London, UK. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

About DocuSign, Inc.
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 475,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
investors@docusign.com 

Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
media@docusign.com 

Copyright 2003-2019. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

