DocuSign to Present at the UBS Global Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NAS: DOCU) today announced that Michael Sheridan, CFO, will be presenting at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, CA. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

About DocuSign, Inc.

Founded in 2003, DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act-on, and manage agreements. As part of its cloud-based System of Agreement Platform, DocuSign offers eSignature—the market-leading way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 425,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

