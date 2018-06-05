DocuSign to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NAS: DOCU) today announced that Michael Sheridan, CFO, will be presenting at the William Blair 2018 Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. CT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.
Founded in 2003, DocuSign® offers the leading e-signature solution as part of its broader platform for automating the agreement process. Today, DocuSign's cloud-based platform enables more than 370,000 companies and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries to accelerate business and simplify life. For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.
