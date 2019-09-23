DocuSign to showcase Rooms for Mortgage at 2019 Digital Mortgage Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced it will be presenting and demoing live its newly released digital closing solution, DocuSign Rooms for Mortgage, at the 2019 Digital Mortgage Conference this week. Rooms for mortgage is part of DocuSign Rooms, a family of products that provide a secure, digital workspace for complex agreements.

With more than 50 million homes in the US having a mortgage, and with the real estate industry employing over a million people, DocuSign purpose-built a solution specifically to address the need for a better closing experience. Addressing industry and customer concerns, Rooms for Mortgage is designed to accelerate closing times and improve the closing experience with a secure, digital workspace for everyone involved in a mortgage. Instead of downloading, printing, emailing, and calling – lenders can collect borrower documents, assemble closing packages with external participants like settlement, and keep things moving with configurable checklists within Rooms for Mortgage.

During the conference, taking place September 23-24 in Las Vegas, Georg Gerstenfeld, VP & GM of Global Real Estate Solutions will be showcasing Rooms for Mortgage as part of the mainstage keynote on September 23.

"15 years ago, DocuSign started with the vision to make real estate transactions easier and simpler for everyone involved. And today we continue to see e-signatures gain widespread adoption across the home buying process. This in turn has transformed how transactions are done," said Gerstenfeld. "Our investment in the mortgage industry is a continuation of that original vision – and we are excited we can help streamline the process to bring the people, and the documents, involved in a mortgage together while keeping it digital."

Rooms for Mortgage is part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, a suite of products and integrations for digitally transforming how organizations prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. With the Agreement Cloud, organizations of all sizes, across every industry, and around the world can do business faster, with less risk, lower costs, and better experiences for customers, partners, and employees. With the DocuSign Rooms API, Rooms functionality can be easily integrated into existing environments.

Interested in learning more? Stop by kiosk 407 at the Digital Mortgage Conference or visit our website, here.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 535,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.'

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "could," "potential," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of our future performance. More information about factors that could affect our performance are described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations web site at http://investor.docusign.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update such statements.

© 2019. All rights reserved. DocuSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries are the owners of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Media Relations:

Adrian Wainwright

Head of Communications

media@docusign.com

Investor Relations:

Annie Leschin

VP Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.docusign.com

