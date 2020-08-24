DocuSign welcomes former Microsoft and tech industry veteran as CTO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced the appointment of Kamal Hathi as its new chief technology officer (CTO) to support the expansion of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud .

With over 25 years of experience leading technology and product teams at startups and global multinationals alike, Hathi will oversee the development and execution of DocuSign's technology roadmap. This will support the company's broader platform and infrastructure strategy, drive rapid innovation for customers and contribute to the company's ongoing leadership in the cloud ecosystem.

"DocuSign is one of those rare companies with a platform that has fundamentally transformed how people work together, especially in one of the most critical areas of life and business: their agreements," said Hathi. "I'm thrilled to be joining a world-class team of engineers and technologists who are dedicated to today's challenge of enabling a more automated, efficient and trusted experience for customers across the globe."

"With a broad cross section of B2B and B2C experience to draw on, Kamal has a rich background of cloud expertise—and architecting and implementing technology visions at enterprise-scale," said Tom Casey, DocuSign SVP of engineering. "Kamal brings both the intellect and empathy needed to make transformative technologies accessible to everyone. We are fortunate to have his perspective and leadership on the team as we help businesses drive innovation and digitally transform their processes."

Prior to joining DocuSign, Hathi was chief product and technology officer at Trader Interactive, a leading provider of online marketplaces and products serving the lifestyle vehicles and commercial equipment sector. Before that he spent more than two decades at Microsoft—most recently as GM for its SaaS analytics and business intelligence solution, Power BI. Hathi also sits on the boards of Trader Interactive and Slickdeals. He has a M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a B.S. in Electronics Engineering from M.S. University of Baroda.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 500,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

