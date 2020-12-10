DocuSign welcomes healthcare and financial services exec Cain Hayes to board

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the continued demand for eSignature and the broader Agreement Cloud, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) has appointed Gateway Health Plan President and CEO Cain Hayes to its board of directors.

"Expanding and strengthening our world-class board of directors is an important element of DocuSign's overall strategy, especially as we become an increasingly essential software cloud for customers of all sizes, verticals and geographies," said Dan Springer, DocuSign CEO.

"Cain brings invaluable experience and a keen perspective from the healthcare and financial services industries—two key verticals for DocuSign, and areas in which the company expects to see major transformation in the years ahead," added Maggie Wilderotter, DocuSign's board chair.

"I'm pleased and honored to join the DocuSign board of directors," said Hayes. "With its eSignature and broader Agreement Cloud offerings, the company is well positioned to be a digital transformation catalyst for customers in all industries—including healthcare and financial services. I look forward to supporting its growth path and to making DocuSign even more ubiquitous in the daily life and work of people around the world."

Prior to joining Gateway Health, Hayes served as President and COO of the Health Business for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. Before that he held a variety of senior executive roles at Aetna, Nationwide Insurance and Principal Financial Group.

