DoD Awards Contract to Mosaic Microsystems to work with AIM Photonics on cutting-edge glass-based electronic and photonic interposers

Mosaic Microsystems

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Microsystems, a pioneering leader in advanced microelectronics glass packaging technology, is delighted to announce the successful award of a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Department of Defense (DoD). This award reflects Mosaic Microsystems' commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and its dedication to enhancing national defense capabilities.

Under this Phase II SBIR effort, Mosaic Microsystems will develop ultra-thin glass interposers with through-glass via (TGV) technology. These cutting-edge interposers will serve as the foundation for a high-speed packaging solution designed for analog and digital electronics and photonics. As part of this transformative initiative, in collaboration with the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics), Mosaic Microsystems' will demonstrate the integration of fiber optics, waveguides, and photonic integrated circuits (PICs) with glass.

Advanced application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) or PIC-based systems currently rely on a silicon (Si) substrate for the electronic interposer or electronic and photonic interposer (respectively) and an organic laminate substrate for RF signals, power, and control. Mosaic Microsystems' effort will leverage the capabilities of AIM Photonics' Test, Assembly and Packaging (TAP) facility to develop photonics-enabled glass interposers. Mosaic's glass interposers promise greater efficiency, superior electrical and thermal isolation, and more compact packaging solutions compared to the conventional packages.

This innovative approach will apply not only to defense technology but also to commercial applications. By introducing thin glass photonic interposers, Mosaic Microsystems seeks to demonstrate substantial cost savings, reduced size and weight, and enhanced overall performance over current solutions. These advantages are expected to have far-reaching implications for next-generation digital communications and have the potential to shape the future of 5G and 'Next G' technologies.

"This DoD SBIR Phase II contract supports our team's ability to drive technological innovations in the important area of photonics packaging," said Shelby Nelson, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Mosaic Microsystems. "We are thrilled to collaborate with AIM Photonics TAP on this venture, as we help build the future of electronics, photonics, and communications technologies." 

About Mosaic Microsystems:

Mosaic Microsystems is a microelectronics and photonics packaging company located in Rochester, NY focused on enabling glass and other thin substrates as a platform material for a range of microelectronics and photonics applications including interposers, RF/mmW, MEMS and sensor technologies. We are proud to serve a number of industries and support their business goals with our proprietary technology.

For more information, please visit www.mosaicmicro.com.

For media inquiries or more information about Mosaic Microsystems and its pioneering work, please contact: Chris Mann Vice President of Business Development, [email protected], 585-298-0198.

About AIM Photonics:

The American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics) is one of nine Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established and managed by the U.S. Department of Defense to advance new technology and capabilities into products and systems that help secure national defense and economic priorities. AIM Photonics enables current and future photonics technologies by integrating photonic components on a silicon wafer fabricated using a standard silicon foundry process. AIM Photonics' goal is to help U.S. companies—both small and large—develop innovative products and services by providing them with technology on-ramps and access to strategic U.S. government, industry, and academic communities. AIM Photonic offers prototyping services through the Albany NanoTech Complex, the most advanced publicly owned 300 mm wafer R&D facility in the world, and a state-of-the-art 300 mm test, assembly, and packaging (TAP) facility in Rochester, New York, which provides advanced wafer-level and die-level test and assembly for electronic and photonic packaging. More information can be found at: www.aimphotonics.com.

