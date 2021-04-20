DoD Contractors Leverage SteelCloud Technology to Automate CMMC Compliance

ASHBURN, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a leading STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that they now have a sixth contractor who has chosen to leverage its ConfigOS compliance software to automate the cyber hygiene requirements of the DoD's CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) initiative.

CMMC is a DoD mandate that will require some 300,000 DoD contractors to be certified to a CCMC Level based on the information they process. CMMC Level 3 or higher carries significant configuration management and access system-level controls that can be automated using SteelCloud's patented software. It is estimated that more than 20,000 contractors will need to be certified at CMMC Level 3 or higher over the next four years.

"We are excited to provide critical automation technology to contractors looking for the most cost- effective way to meet their CMMC mandate to harden their infrastructures to protect critical government information," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "DoD contractors required to achieve CMMC Level 3+ are finding the process of getting and staying compliant to be a daunting proposition without automation. For more than a decade, SteelCloud compliance software has been implemented across the DoD, and we are glad to assist Defense Industrial Base contractors with their CMMC compliance requirements," he added.

About ConfigOS

ConfigOS is currently implemented in classified and unclassified environments, tactical and weapon ted by system programs, disconnected labs, and the commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems and remediates hundreds of STIG controls in under two minutes. Automated remediation rollback, as well as comprehensive compliance reporting and STIG Viewer Checklist integration, are provided. ConfigOS hardens hundreds of CAT 1/2/3 STIG controls around an application stack in about 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the RMF accreditation timeline. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems, SQL Server, IIS, IE, Chrome, and all of the Microsoft Office components. The same instance of ConfigOS addresses CISCO network devices, Apache, Red Hat 5/6/7/8, SUSE, CENTOS, Ubuntu, and Oracle Linux. Learn more at https://www.steelcloud.com/configos-cybersecurity/ .

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG, CIS and CMMC compliance software for government customers and the contractors that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to military components worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com.

