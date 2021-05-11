Dodge & Cox Launches the Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund Tweet this

The Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund utilizes the firm's team-based approach to selecting undervalued companies, with a focus on fundamental research, individual security selection, and low expenses. The Fund invests selectively across a large, all-cap universe of emerging and frontier markets companies that we believe have a favorable outlook for long-term earnings and cash flow growth. Many of these companies are not included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Dana Emery, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dodge & Cox, also commented, "The Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund is a natural extension of our capabilities. We believe our global industry analysts' understanding of companies and sectors, coupled with our analysis of macroeconomic, currency, and other factors, enables us to identify attractive long-term return opportunities for our clients in every corner of the world."

The Dodge & Cox Global Emerging Markets Stock Fund is open to the public for investment as of today. Additional information can be found on the Dodge & Cox Funds' website at www.dodgeandcox.com.

Founded in 1930, Dodge & Cox manages over $341 billion for individual and institutional investors in mutual funds, UCITS, and private accounts as of March 31, 2021. For more information about Dodge & Cox, please visit our website: www.dodgeandcox.com.

Before investing in any Dodge & Cox Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by any bank or other entity. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus visit dodgeandcox.com or call 800-621-3979.

Media Contact:

Scot Hoffman

Dodge & Cox

555 California Street, 40th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94401

+1 415.273.7641

[email protected]

SOURCE Dodge & Cox

Related Links

http://www.dodgeandcox.com

