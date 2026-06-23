BALTIMORE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The collaboration fuses classic Dodge muscle with modern performance innovation

Dodge and Under Armour unleash a high-octane collection spanning apparel, footwear and accessories.

Dodge and Under Armour announce a bold new collaboration for those who move fast, hit hard and refuse to be outworked. Spanning apparel, footwear and accessories, the collection draws inspiration from the iconic Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon - machines that roar with the same intensity athletes live by on and off the field. The result is classic Americana reimagined, where legacy horsepower meets next-generation performance.

"This collab between Dodge and Under Armour brings together two brands that epitomize performance," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Dodge builds vehicles for people who live to push the limits, and Under Armour outfits athletes who do the same. Inspired by the passion surrounding two of Dodge's most iconic nameplates, the Charger and Challenger, this new Under Armour collection captures the intensity, attitude and drive that power everything we do."

The collection is introduced through a visual campaign starring Notre Dame defensive back Adon Shuler and USA Football defensive back Laneah Bryan. Reimagining Under Armour's performance and sportswear staples through a distinctly Dodge lens, the collection spans men's and women's styles, from HB-Lo sneakers and HeatGear baselayer apparel to graphic tees and cargo shorts designed for everyday wear. The collaboration also extends to the gridiron, bringing a bold edge to Under Armour football gear with the UA Blur Pro x Dodge Cleat and UA Blur x Dodge Glove.

Burnout-inspired textures capture the heat and motion of a launch off the line, while sharp seam work and aggressive color blocking nod to the instantly recognizable body lines of Dodge SRT vehicles. Rich oxblood reds and carbon black finishes evoke the raw nostalgia of modern American muscle. Every piece is designed to help athletes and enthusiasts show up bolder, louder and impossible to ignore on the field, in the streets and everywhere in between.

"Athletes innately understand that sport, speed, power and performance go hand in hand. That's why so many of our athletes were so excited at the prospect of Under Armour and Dodge, America's premier muscle brand, teaming up on a collaboration that ties it all together," said Yuron White, SVP and GM, Collabs at Under Armour. "What we've come up with is a natural expression of what makes both brands so iconic and such a perfect pairing. It truly is a collection grounded in athlete-driven insights and sport-born innovation."

Throughout the summer, the collaboration will come to life through a series of high-impact activations, beginning with UA NEXT's SEVENS tournament at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from July 10-12, where the nation's top 100 high school football underclassmen will compete in an elite 7-on-7 tournament.

Buckle up. The road to greatness just got louder. Follow along for the ride at @underarmour and shop the Dodge x Under Armour collection now on underarmour.com and at select UA Brand Houses and retailers.

Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., based in Baltimore, Maryland, is a global performance brand committed to empowering athletes everywhere. Since 1996, the company has advanced how athletes train, compete, and recover through innovative apparel, footwear, and accessories. In partnership with elite athletes and game changers, Under Armour is shaping the future of sport and inspiring those who strive for more. Learn more at http://about.underarmour.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: dodge.com

Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: @dodgeofficial

X: @dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis